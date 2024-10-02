Peck’s Markets Now Part of Allegiance Retail Services

Four Peck's Markets locations in Sullivan County, N.Y., are now part of the Allegiance Retail Services family. (Image credit: Peck's Facebook)

Allegiance Retail Services (ARS) is making room for another grocery group in its co-op. The company announced that four Peck’s Markets have joined the organization that comprises several other independent operators.

The employee-owned Peck's Markets are all in New York, located in the towns of Callicoon, Livingston Manor, Jacksonville and Eldred. Following the acquisition, the stores will be updated with new technologies and remodeled to various degrees.

PSK Supermarkets, the new parent company of Peck’s Markets and part of ARS, operates 14 other stores in the New York City area in the state’s Dutchess and Columbia counties. The move expands the co-op’s reach in a key market, officials said, and was strategically planned, officials said.