Peck’s Markets Now Part of Allegiance Retail Services
“Peck’s CEO Lee Reimer approached us in the winter of 2023 regarding a possible sale of the four stores after a vote by more than 200 associates at Peck’s. They wanted to sell, but only to a company that would continue to provide a good working environment for its people with the possibility of growth,” recalled Noah Katz, PSK’s president and CEO, adding that the affected Peck’s associates voted unanimously for the sale. Katz also emphasized that PSK is offering all employees their jobs and will maintain current local vendors and charitable relationships.
Joseph Fantozzi, COO and president of ARS, also lauded the deal as a win for shoppers and employees alike. “The growth we are seeing among our members is a testament to the strength of the ARS co-op in terms of purchasing power, merchandising support, marketing and advertising services, IT support – POS and shelf label, and retail execution – category management and resets,” he asserted. “As we grow, our purchasing strength grows through bargaining power, creating savings that can be passed on to customer – so important in today’s economic climate.”
Peck’s Markets was founded by Arthur Peck in 1970 in Narrowsburg, N.Y. Iselin, N.J.-based ARS supports more than 130 member-owned independent supermarkets, including Foodtown, Freshtown, D’Agostino, Gristedes, Morton Williams, Pathmark, LaBella Marketplace, Brooklyn Harvest, Market Fresh, Big Deal Food Market, Green Way Markets, Brigidos Fresh Market, Olive Tree Marketplace, Bloomingdale Supermarket by Foodtown and Shop n Bag, by providing them with marketing, advertising, technological and merchandising support.