Mollie Stone’s Markets Marks 38 Years in Business

Bay Area independent grocer Mollie Stone’s Markets is celebrating its 38th anniversary celebration this October. For nearly four decades, the retailer has been committed to serving the community with its unique blend of high-quality products, superior customer service, and for local and sustainable items.

To mark this milestone, the company is hosting a month-long series of events featuring exclusive coupons, fun giveaways, and more. Throughout the month of October, Mollie Stone’s will offer a range of special anniversary coupons available in-store and online, as well as chances to win such prizes as gift cards and grocery bundles. Shoppers can also attend in-store sampling events highlighting local and organic products. Customers can subscribe to Mollie’s VIP Newsletter to stay up to date on upcoming events, contests and deals exclusive to subscribers.

“We realize that our growth is directly tied to our terrific employees and the support of our surrounding communities,” noted Mollie Stone’s CEO Mike Stone. “We are deeply grateful to our customers for supporting Mollie Stone’s for the past 38 years. Our mission has always been to provide the community with fresh, quality groceries while supporting local farmers and businesses. We look forward to celebrating with everyone and continuing our commitment to serving the Bay Area.”

Founded in 1986, Mill Valley, Calif.-based Mollie Stone’s Markets is a family-owned unionized grocery chain with nine locations throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.