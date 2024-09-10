Market of Choice Celebrates 45 Years With Annual Product Experience Show

Attendees of the Product Experience Show can try products, meet the makers behind the brands and learn more about food innovation in Oregon’s local communities. Additionally, Market of Choice has partnered with Eugene-based FOOD For Lane County to provide entry to the show when attendees register for a free ticket and donate two cans of food at the event entrance. Beyond its work with FOOD for Lane County, Market of Choice partners with food banks throughout the state.

Market of Choice is dedicated to sourcing and highlighting locally made products for its shoppers, keeping dollars in the local community and strengthening the economic vitality of the region. Its MOJO program has provided many Oregon makers with the tools, resources and platform to scale their businesses and reach a wider audience. Successful MOJO program participants include Eugene-based De Casa Fine Foods a maker of all-natural, USDA Certified Organic salsas; Beaverton-based Tân Tân Foods, offering premium authentic Vietnamese sauces inspired by family recipes that are both gluten-free and vegan, a first in the market; Sisters-based Josie’s Best, a manufacturer of certified gluten-free and allergen-free baking mixes; and Salem-based HYCH (Heat You Can Handle), a creator of bold, flavorful hot sauces suitable for enhancing meals without overpowering them.

Founded in 1979, Market of Choice operates 11 stores located throughout the state of Oregon and employs nearly 1,400 associates. With locations in Ashland, Bend, Corvallis, Eugene, Medford and the Portland metro area, the grocer has developed deep, meaningful relationships with farmers, ranchers, fisherfolk, and food and beverage producers across the Beaver State.