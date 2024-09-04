 Skip to main content

New Seasons Market Customers Can ‘Gift’ Loyalty Rewards to Area Nonprofits

During September, grocer will match community giving up to $5K
Bridget Goldschmidt
While customers can always “gift” their Neighbor Rewards points, there are several times during the year when New Seasons Market matches donations, as it's doing during the month of September.

New Seasons Market is inviting its customers to “gift” their loyalty points, or Neighbor Rewards, to help such local Pacific Northwest nonprofits organizations as NW, Native American Youth Family Center (NAYA) and Zenger Farm. All September long, the community grocer has pledged to match every dollar donated, up to a total of $5,000. 

“As a community-focused retailer, it’s vital that we lead by example when giving back,” noted New Seasons CEO Nancy Lebold. “The Gift It! Match program exemplifies our dedication to serving not just our customers, but neighbors in need. Every matched dollar represents our commitment to making a measurable difference.”

Through the Gift It! program, New Seasons partners year-round with local nonprofits and community organizations, fulfilling its mission to cultivate a stronger, healthier community. While customers can always “gift” their Neighbor Rewards points, there are several times during the year when New Seasons Market matches donations. Throughout the year, or to match during the month of September, New Seasons Market customers can log in to their Neighbor Rewards, click “view account,” scroll to “send gift,” select the amount and click “gift it!”

Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons Market is now a team of nearly 2,700 staffers at 21 stores in Oregon and Washington state. The retailer’s progressive values include offering industry-leading compensation and benefits and committing 10% of its after-tax profits to its surrounding communities. Carson, Calif.-based Good Food Holdings LLC is the parent company of Metropolitan Market Bristol Farms, Lazy Acres Natural Market, New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets, each with its own leadership team, company culture, operating philosophy and go-to market strategy. 

