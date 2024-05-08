National Co+op Grocers Welcomes 3 More Members

One of NCG's newest members, Coos Head Food Co-op, is the oldest operating natural food store on the southern Oregon coast.

National Co+op Grocers (NCG), the business services cooperative for retail food cooperatives nationwide, has welcomed three new member co-ops in Oregon, Vermont and New Hampshire, expanding its reach to 164 members operating 230-plus stores across 39 states.

“Co-ops are essential cornerstones of their communities, and we are happy to support these new members as they continue the vital work of supporting vibrant communities and sustainable food systems,” noted C.E. Pugh, CEO of Saint Paul, Minn.-based NCG. “Our recent Food Co-op Impact Report found that co-ops lead all food retailers nationwide in percentage of sales derived from local, organic and fair trade foods and products. Our newest members will no doubt continue to extend that impact to their respective communities.”

The latest NCG members are as follows:

Coos Head Food Co-op is the oldest operating natural food store on the southern Oregon coast. Founded in 1971 with a mission to contribute to the health and well-being of the community, the co-op currently serves nearly 1,400 active owners and generates $2 million-plus in annual sales.

Morrisville Food Co-op first opened in 2017, establishing itself as the Lamoille Valley Region’s community food hub. The Vermont cooperative serves more than 1,400 active owners and has annual sales of nearly $2 million.

Begun in 2017, Wolfeboro Food Co-op is the New Hampshire town’s only natural and organic market and strives to make healthy living attainable.

NCG, founded in 1999, helps unify food cooperatives to optimize operational and marketing resources, strengthen purchasing power, and ultimately offer more value to natural food co-op owners and shoppers everywhere. Its members have combined annual sales of $2.5 billion.