Whole Foods Market Vet Joins PCC's Leadership Team

PCC Community Markets is bringing on natural and specialty foods veteran David Spear as VP of merchandising, promotions and sourcing. He joins the Seattle-area grocery cooperative following a 16-year tenure at Whole Foods Market, where he most recently served as executive leader of operations.

Spear's two-decade industry career also includes a five-year stint at gourmet food store Fox & Obel Market in Chicago. His background encompasses roles across merchandising, procurement and operations functions.

At PCC, he will lead a merchandising team that manages offerings that include fresh, organic and seasonal foods sustainably sourced from more than 800 local suppliers. He will also help guide the company's promotional strategies, store experience and private label and pricing strategies.

“I could not be more thrilled that Dave has joined our leadership team. Everything about his experience and passion is directly aligned with our co-op’s mission towards people, planet and profit,” said Krish Srinivasan, president and CEO. “PCC and the rest of retail food industry has been in the midst of significant change these last few years, and the unique role we play as a co-op has never been more important. I am so grateful to have Dave guiding our product and merchandising strategy as we navigate these coming years.”

For his part, Spear said he is looking forward to bringing his skills and interests to PCC as the co-op pursues new growth opportunities. “I am diving in and immersing myself in this community from our dedicated staff and exceptional stores to the highly engaged membership as well as the hardworking suppliers that fill our shelves,” he remarked. “It is rare to find such values alignment with a company that measures its bottom line by more than just profits. Even as we adjust to the norms of grocery in a post pandemic landscape, I feel a sense of purpose here alongside my team and our shared commitment to economic, social, and environmental responsibility.”

In February, the co-op reached an agreement with its union employees, coming to terms on a final contract. The deal includes higher wages and benefits, as well the right of staff to nominate two worker trustees to the board for a greater stake in governance.

PCC operates 15 stores in the Puget Sound area, including the cities of Bellevue, Bothell, Burien, Edmonds, Issaquah, Kirkland, Redmond and Seattle. The Seattle stores are in the neighborhoods of Ballard, Central District, Columbia City, Fremont, Green Lake, View Ridge and West Seattle. The co-op also plans to open a new store in Madison Valley.