04/03/2023

Top Women in Grocery Podcast: Doing Good Things With Food

PCC Community Markets' Susan Livingston talks about the ways that grocers can help create equitable and ultimately successful food systems

Susan Livingston, VP of marketing + purpose at PCC Community Markets, talks about the ways that grocers can help create equitable and ultimately successful food systems.

Amazon MusicApple PodcastsiheartradiolistennotesPlayerfmPodbeanSpotifyTuneinGoogle Podcast

 

Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]

