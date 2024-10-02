Lidl Continues East Coast Expansion With New Store in the Bronx

Lidl US will open a new store at 700 Exterior Street in the New York City borough of the Bronx on Oct. 23.

Amid its new store openings, Lidl US will debut its latest New York City location on Oct. 23. The store will be located at 700 Exterior Street in the Bronx. Local leaders will welcome Lidl US to the community at a ribbon-cutting event starting at 7:40 a.m., followed by a grand-opening celebration featuring special offers for shoppers. The store will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The new location is part of Lidl US’ growing store network along the East Coast. The discount retailer recently revealed plans for another New York City location, this one in Manhattan. The 23,000-square-foot grocery store at 408 Grand Street will be Lidl US’ third location in the borough and is expected to open in summer 2025.

This month, Lidl US will open a new store on Oct. 16 in Centreville, Va.

Lidl US has already welcomed shoppers to its newest location, in Cumming, Ga., which opened to the community on Sept. 25. Other recent store openings include the Glen Oaks neighborhood of Queens, N.Y., and the Cathedral Heights neighborhood of Washington D.C.

The discount grocer, whose globally headquarters is in Neckarsulm, Germany, is in the process of rolling out a shopping experience more tailored to its American customers.

“That starts with getting our assortment right,” explained Frank Kerr, Lidl US’ chief customer officer, in an exclusive interview with Progressive Grocer. “That’s really been our primary focus of this calendar year is to get our assortment right to meet the U.S. consumer’s expectations. A great example of that is some things that we’ve done in the bakery.”