Lidl Continues East Coast Expansion With New Store in the Bronx

As part of its expansion plans, Lidl US will also open a new store in Centreville, Va., on Oct. 16.
In June, Lidl US added new bakery items to all stores. The new offerings include a variety of doughnuts, muffins and classic New York-style bagels.
"These new offerings are part of our strategic pivot here at Lidl US; bagels and doughnuts, in particular, are a testament to our commitment to bring more of what U.S. consumers expect to our assortment,” said Tod Seiling, VP Fresh at Lidl US. "We pride ourselves on the quality and consistency of our bakery items, and we’re excited to continue tailoring our baked goods to ensure we’re delivering the best experience for our shoppers.”
Also new this year, Lidl stores are incorporating new fresh protein, including organic and grass-fed options.
In addition to assortment, store layout is also important to Lidl's growth strategy. Its easy-to-shop layout allows customers to quickly find what they need at an affordable price while not having to compromise on quality.
“A consumer can come to any one of our locations, and on average, they could do a completely full shop, save up to 40% against national brands on prices, and – what we think is really important as well – save 17 minutes of their time during that shop in one of our stores,” said Kerr. “We view that complex value proposition as delivering on price, delivering on quality, not sacrificing on either one of those, but then also the value of giving them time back to their days, because [it’s] a busier world than ever.”
Lidl operates more than 12,000 stores and is active in 31 countries, employing more than 360,000 employees globally. Lidl US operates more than 170 stores across nine East Coast states and Washington, D.C. The Arlington, Va.-based grocer is No. 91 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.