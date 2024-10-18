Bread, Milk and a Renewed Driver’s License

Consumers in Illinois can check two errands off their lists when shopping at some grocery locations. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the rollout of “Fast Lane” kiosks as part of a new pilot program with grocers.

Shoppers in the city, suburbs and downstate areas can visit select Mariano’s, Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Meijer stores to renew their driver’s license or buy vehicle stickers onsite. The station will print vehicle stickers immediately, and issue a temporary document for those seeking to renew their license or state ID card; a new official card will be mailed within 15 business days. The contracted tech provider is charging a $4.95 fee per transaction.

“Fast-Lane kiosks offer added convenience for Illinois drivers who now have the ability to renew their driver’s license or purchase a vehicle sticker while they’re running errands or buying their groceries,” said Giannoulias. “This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV.”