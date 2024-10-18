Bread, Milk and a Renewed Driver’s License
Michael Marx, division president of the Roundy’s and Mariano’s banners that are still currently owned by The Kroger Co., said the addition of the kiosks will provide consumers with another service. “At Mariano’s we are always looking for innovative ways to serve our customers, and these kiosks offer incredible convenience. We are excited to launch this initiative with Secretary of State’s Office at our stores, which will create excitement for our shoppers,” he said.
The pilot program is expected to expand after the testing phase. In addition, the Secretary of State’s office intends to expand the number of languages on screen beyond the current English and Spanish.
Grocers in other states have installed the kiosks from Intellectual Technology, Inc. in recent months, including six Harris Teeter locations in North Carolina and 53 Kroger stores and five Publix sites in Georgia.