Bread, Milk and a Renewed Driver’s License

State of Illinois teaming with local grocers to test DMV kiosks
Lynn Petrak
alexi g
Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announces the pilot program for DMV service kiosks at select grocery stores. (Image credit: Facebook photo)

Consumers in Illinois can check two errands off their lists when shopping at some grocery locations. Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced the rollout of “Fast Lane” kiosks as part of a new pilot program with grocers.

Shoppers in the city, suburbs and downstate areas can visit select Mariano’s, Jewel-Osco, Kroger and Meijer stores to renew their driver’s license or buy vehicle stickers onsite. The station will print vehicle stickers immediately, and issue a temporary document for those seeking to renew their license or state ID card; a new official card will be mailed within 15 business days. The contracted tech provider is charging a $4.95 fee per transaction. 

“Fast-Lane kiosks offer added convenience for Illinois drivers who now have the ability to renew their driver’s license or purchase a vehicle sticker while they’re running errands or buying their groceries,” said Giannoulias. “This is a big step in our ongoing effort to modernize the office and enable Illinoisans to obtain more services online and remotely without having to visit a DMV.” 

Michael Marx, division president of the Roundy’s and Mariano’s banners that are still currently owned by The Kroger Co., said the addition of the kiosks will provide consumers with another service. “At Mariano’s we are always looking for innovative ways to serve our customers, and these kiosks offer incredible convenience. We are excited to launch this initiative with Secretary of State’s Office at our stores, which will create excitement for our shoppers,” he said.

The pilot program is expected to expand after the testing phase. In addition, the Secretary of State’s office intends to expand the number of languages on screen beyond the current English and Spanish.

Grocers in other states have installed the kiosks from Intellectual Technology, Inc. in recent months, including six Harris Teeter locations in North Carolina and 53 Kroger stores and five Publix sites in Georgia. 

