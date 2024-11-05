Is Louisville the Next Grocery Hotspot?
Independent stores are ramping up their business as well. Local grocer Rainblow Blossom, which specializes in natural and organic products and health and wellness offerings, added an outpost in an east Louisville neighborhood earlier this fall, its sixth outpost in the market.
The population of Louisville grew 3.8% to 4.5 million people from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
