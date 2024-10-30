Meijer Searches for New Construction Suppliers

In addition Meijer expanded its partnership with Corewell Health in August with the opening of a new full-service retail pharmacy on-site at Blodgett Hospital, in East Grand Rapids, Mich. This is the retailer's second pharmacy inside a Corewell Health hospital.

"We are dedicated to cultivating a supplier base that reflects our current and future needs," said Carla Hendon, director of supplier inclusion and indirect procurement at Meijer. "This open call represents a significant opportunity for companies of all sizes, across multiple trades, to collaborate and grow with us."

Across the Midwest, Meijer works with many local construction partners, such as Taylor Brothers Construction Co., in Columbus, Ind., whose partnership with Meijer has grown in the past decade. Taylor Brothers started as a sub-supplier through other general contractors and soon grew to become a direct partner with the retailer on several construction projects.

"Since 2013, we've had an incredible journey with Meijer, working on various projects, including signage, fixtures, and as a subcontractor for new stores and remodels," said Tyshaun Allen, VP of Taylor Brothers Construction Co. "Meijer has been instrumental to our growth. Their commitment to quality, innovation and inclusion has inspired us to continually improve and expand our capabilities. We look forward to many more years of our successful partnership."

New construction vendors can register here for a virtual information session on Nov. 13. The session will provide more background on opportunities at Meijer, including required qualifications and a Q&A portion.

Accepted suppliers will be notified and included in the retailer's communication of future construction project opportunities.

Privately owned, family-operated Meijer has 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.