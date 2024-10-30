 Skip to main content

Meijer Searches for New Construction Suppliers

Retailer is expanding pool of partners in preparation for upcoming projects
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Meijer Noblesville
In July, Meijer built a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Ind.

Starting Nov. 1, Meijer will host an open call for new construction services companies to be considered for the retailer's upcoming 2025 and 2026 construction projects. Companies of all sizes can apply here until Nov. 30. 

Qualified companies must be able to perform work within the Meijer six-state footprint (Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky) and specialize in earthwork, landscaping, paving, concrete, roofing, floor painting, metal stud/drywall, fixturing, HVAC, plumbing, fire protection, electrical, traffic signals and other general skilled trades.

"With many upcoming projects under development, we're excited to continue the expansion of our construction partners and invite companies of all sizes to join our roster," said Roger Whitford, director of construction at Meijer. "We look forward to working alongside these great companies to enhance our customers' in-store experience." 

Meijer store constructions range from small to large projects. Notable completed retail openings include the first Meijer Grocery outside of Michigan. In July, Meijer opened a 90,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Ind. Also, this past May, Meijer debuted three supercenters in Alliance, Ohio; North Canton, Ohio; and Hillsdale, Mich. These locations each span 159,000 square feet.

In addition Meijer expanded its partnership with Corewell Health in August with the opening of a new full-service retail pharmacy on-site at Blodgett Hospital, in East Grand Rapids, Mich. This is the retailer's second pharmacy inside a Corewell Health hospital.

"We are dedicated to cultivating a supplier base that reflects our current and future needs," said Carla Hendon, director of supplier inclusion and indirect procurement at Meijer. "This open call represents a significant opportunity for companies of all sizes, across multiple trades, to collaborate and grow with us." 

Across the Midwest, Meijer works with many local construction partners, such as Taylor Brothers Construction Co., in Columbus, Ind., whose partnership with Meijer has grown in the past decade. Taylor Brothers started as a sub-supplier through other general contractors and soon grew to become a direct partner with the retailer on several construction projects.

"Since 2013, we've had an incredible journey with Meijer, working on various projects, including signage, fixtures, and as a subcontractor for new stores and remodels," said Tyshaun Allen, VP of Taylor Brothers Construction Co. "Meijer has been instrumental to our growth. Their commitment to quality, innovation and inclusion has inspired us to continually improve and expand our capabilities. We look forward to many more years of our successful partnership."

New construction vendors can register here for a virtual information session on Nov. 13. The session will provide more background on opportunities at Meijer, including required qualifications and a Q&A portion.

Accepted suppliers will be notified and included in the retailer's communication of future construction project opportunities.  

Privately owned, family-operated Meijer has 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company employs more than 70,000 associates and is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

