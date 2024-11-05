 Skip to main content

Kroger Plans 2 Asian-Focused Concept Stores in Texas

Grocer’s Dallas division is preparing for openings in 2025
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Two Kroger Marketplace stores in the grocer's Dallas division are being converted into Asian Experience concept locations.

The Kroger Co. is putting a greater emphasis on its ethnic offerings with its latest stores in Texas. The grocer’s Dallas division will convert two existing Kroger Marketplace locations to showcase more Asian-centric products, with the concept dubbed Asian Experience.

The stores, located in Collin and Denton Counties in North Texas, will receive a new décor package with updated signage and an expanded selection of multi-cultural products, and are expected to open in 2025. According to a Kroger spokesperson, the new format will fit into targeted Kroger Marketplace stores, since those locations occupy a larger footprint and have more space to accommodate new features and experiences.

Kroger’s Dallas division has already converted a store in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas to reflect its Hispanic Experience concept, which features bilingual signage and a wider array of Hispanic-centric products. The Houston division launched a similar store in 2023. 

Kroger is making greater inroads in the Lone Star State as of late. The company recently opened its newest Kroger Marketplace store, in Melissa, Texas – the company’s first new store in North Texas since 2019. The 123,000-square-foot store located at 2721 Sam Rayburn Highway represents an investment of $36 million in the community. The company says it is the first grocery store of its kind in the City of Melissa, providing access to more than 35,000 fresh, affordable products.

The new Kroger Marketplace store features a Starbucks kiosk, a Murray’s Cheese counter, a fuel center with 18 fueling positions and a grab-and-go kiosk with beverages and snacks, and full-service grocery, pharmacy and expanded general merchandise, including outdoor-living products, home goods, apparel, toys and more.

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

