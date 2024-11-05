Kroger Plans 2 Asian-Focused Concept Stores in Texas

Two Kroger Marketplace stores in the grocer's Dallas division are being converted into Asian Experience concept locations.

The Kroger Co. is putting a greater emphasis on its ethnic offerings with its latest stores in Texas. The grocer’s Dallas division will convert two existing Kroger Marketplace locations to showcase more Asian-centric products, with the concept dubbed Asian Experience.

The stores, located in Collin and Denton Counties in North Texas, will receive a new décor package with updated signage and an expanded selection of multi-cultural products, and are expected to open in 2025. According to a Kroger spokesperson, the new format will fit into targeted Kroger Marketplace stores, since those locations occupy a larger footprint and have more space to accommodate new features and experiences.

Kroger’s Dallas division has already converted a store in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas to reflect its Hispanic Experience concept, which features bilingual signage and a wider array of Hispanic-centric products. The Houston division launched a similar store in 2023.