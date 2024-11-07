 Skip to main content

Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 1st Store in Wyoming

Cheyenne location is among a flurry of new openings for fast-growing grocer
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts PA
Sprouts Farmers Market will open a new store in Cheyenne, Wy., on Friday, Nov. 22.

Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will open a new store in Cheyenne, Wy., on Friday, Nov. 22 located at 5214 Rue Terre. This marks the fast-growing grocer’s first store in Wyoming. 

“Access to fresh, healthy food is a vital component of any community’s quality of life, and I’m happy to welcome Sprouts to Cheyenne,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “Sprouts adds another grocery option for our residents and will create around 100 jobs, further bolstering our local economy.” 

A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.  

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 24, a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A “pop-up party” out front will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce and more. 

The first 100 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 guests on opening day will receive a free long stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. Giveaways and music throughout the weekend will also add to the festivities.  

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

In anticipation of the opening, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Nov. 24 when they sign up via this store page on Sprouts’ website. Additionally, customers who text “CHEY” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout. 

Invested in serving the area where it operates, Sprouts Farmers Market works with Wyoming farmers such as Gotham Green, Disanti Farms, Hazel Dell Mushrooms, and Fagerberg Family Orchards. 

Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Food Bank of the Rockies, a local organization that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.    

Sprouts Cheyenne will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. 

The Cheyenne store isn’t the only location that Sprouts will open in November. It plans to debut a new store in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 8, in Studio City, Calif., on Nov. 15, and in Georgetown, Texas, on Nov. 22. 

Plus, some of its plans for December include a new store in San Jose, Calif., expected to open at 375 N. Capitol Avenue on Dec. 6, and a location in Downey, Calif., at 12060 Lakewood Boulevard on Dec. 6. 

Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG revealed during its Grocery Impact event on Nov. 5 that Sprouts has been named Retailer of the Year. More to come on this achievement in the Nov/Dec issue.  

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds