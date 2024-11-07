Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 1st Store in Wyoming

Sprouts Farmers Market has announced it will open a new store in Cheyenne, Wy., on Friday, Nov. 22 located at 5214 Rue Terre. This marks the fast-growing grocer’s first store in Wyoming.

“Access to fresh, healthy food is a vital component of any community’s quality of life, and I’m happy to welcome Sprouts to Cheyenne,” said Mayor Patrick Collins. “Sprouts adds another grocery option for our residents and will create around 100 jobs, further bolstering our local economy.”

A ribbon cutting will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.

From Nov. 22 through Nov. 24, a variety of activities will celebrate the grand opening. A “pop-up party” out front will give guests the chance to taste seasonal produce from the tasting bar, participate in a “guess the weight” contest of an oversized piece of produce and more.

The first 100 shoppers on Friday and Saturday will receive a free reusable goodie bag filled with special products and samples. Plus, the first 400 guests on opening day will receive a free long stem rose courtesy of Falcon Farms Floral. Giveaways and music throughout the weekend will also add to the festivities.