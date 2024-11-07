Sprouts Farmers Market to Open 1st Store in Wyoming
In anticipation of the opening, shoppers will have the chance to win a $500 Sprouts gift card up until midnight on Nov. 24 when they sign up via this store page on Sprouts’ website. Additionally, customers who text “CHEY” to 777-688 will receive 20% off their purchase over the grand opening weekend when they scan their app account barcode at checkout.
Invested in serving the area where it operates, Sprouts Farmers Market works with Wyoming farmers such as Gotham Green, Disanti Farms, Hazel Dell Mushrooms, and Fagerberg Family Orchards.
Through Sprouts’ Food Rescue program, this store will donate groceries that are no longer fit for sale but remain perfectly edible and nutrient rich to Food Bank of the Rockies, a local organization that provides wholesome food to families and individuals at risk of hunger.
Sprouts Cheyenne will be open daily from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m.
The Cheyenne store isn’t the only location that Sprouts will open in November. It plans to debut a new store in Palm Springs, Calif., on Nov. 8, in Studio City, Calif., on Nov. 15, and in Georgetown, Texas, on Nov. 22.
Plus, some of its plans for December include a new store in San Jose, Calif., expected to open at 375 N. Capitol Avenue on Dec. 6, and a location in Downey, Calif., at 12060 Lakewood Boulevard on Dec. 6.
Phoenix-based Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The specialty retailer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG revealed during its Grocery Impact event on Nov. 5 that Sprouts has been named Retailer of the Year. More to come on this achievement in the Nov/Dec issue.