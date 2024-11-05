Town & Country Markets Reveals Refreshed Store With 3rd Field House Restaurant

The Fresh Prep Counter offers a variety of prepped ingredients to make home meal prep easier. Meanwhile, the market’s new Community Kitchen will host tasting events and can be reserved for food-centered gatherings, in addition to serving as a creative hub for T&C’s culinary team to develop and test new recipes and ideas.

“We believe these new additions in Poulsbo will ignite joy and discovery in our shoppers,” said Susan Allen, T&C’s executive brand development director. “The Fresh Prep Counter simplifies the journey to nourishing, flavorful meals, while Field House delights and fuels guests with our take on comfort dishes. Our Community Kitchen provides a unique environment for connection, learning and ideation. All three align with our mission to bring people together around a shared love of food.”

The introduction of Field House in three T&C locations is just the beginning, according to the company, which is planning additional locations of the restaurant next year.

Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and their friend Ed Loverich, local, family-owned and -run T&C operates six stores across the Puget Sound region.