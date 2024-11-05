 Skip to main content

Town & Country Markets Reveals Refreshed Store With 3rd Field House Restaurant

Remodeled Poulsbo location also features new Fresh Prep Counter and Community Kitchen
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
T&C Field House Restaurant Poulsbo Credit Cameron Karstenand Main Image
T&C's third farm-to-market Field House restaurant recently opened at the grocer's Poulsbo, Wash., market. Credit: Cameron Karstenand

Town & Country (T&C) Markets has completed its Poulsbo, Wash., market refresh, which now features a new Fresh Prep Counter, a Community Kitchen and the independent grocer’s third Field House market-to-table restaurant location. T&C’s Poulsbo market also boasts a revitalized market layout in response to customer feedback and following a flow analysis to improve the shopper experience.  

Building on the success of Field House openings in Mill Creek and Lakemont, Wash., earlier this fall, T&C has taken a definitive step toward hospitality, convenience and community engagement. The retailer worked with local restaurateur Ethan Stowell to create the eatery’s menus from the best of what shoppers can find at T&C’s markets, inviting diners to enjoy a meal that will inspire them to recreate it at home. 

“We’re proud to be at the forefront of crafting a holistic market experience that elevates how we serve our guests,” noted Ryan Ritter, CEO of Seattle-based T&C. “Our investment in our markets reflects our commitment to enriching the communities we serve. As ‘The Eating Company,’ we prioritize food and creativity in everything we do. We’re excited to introduce Poulsbo guests to Field House, the Fresh Prep Counter and the Community Kitchen.”

[Read more: True Food Kitchen Brings Hybrid Concept to Arizona]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The Fresh Prep Counter offers a variety of prepped ingredients to make home meal prep easier. Meanwhile, the market’s new Community Kitchen will host tasting events and can be reserved for food-centered gatherings, in addition to serving as a creative hub for T&C’s culinary team to develop and test new recipes and ideas. 

“We believe these new additions in Poulsbo will ignite joy and discovery in our shoppers,” said Susan Allen, T&C’s executive brand development director. “The Fresh Prep Counter simplifies the journey to nourishing, flavorful meals, while Field House delights and fuels guests with our take on comfort dishes. Our Community Kitchen provides a unique environment for connection, learning and ideation. All three align with our mission to bring people together around a shared love of food.” 

The introduction of Field House in three T&C locations is just the beginning, according to the company, which is planning additional locations of the restaurant next year.

Founded in 1957 by two brothers, John and Mo Nakata, and their friend Ed Loverich, local, family-owned and -run T&C operates six stores across the Puget Sound region. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds