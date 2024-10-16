 Skip to main content

Fermented Food-Focused Brand Opening 1st Store

The Pickle Factory will debut in Florida on Oct. 19
The Pickle Factory, the first physical store showcasing Olive My Pickle's small-batch fermented foods, is set to debut on Saturday, Oct. 19 in Jacksonville, Fla.'s Lakewood neighborhood.

Olive My Pickle, a company focused on small-batch fermentation, will hold the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar store, The Pickle Factory, at 5913 St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville, Fla.’s Lakewood neighborhood on Saturday, Oct. 19. This new retail concept store bills itself as “the ultimate destination for pickle enthusiasts and food lovers alike.” 

As the exclusive physical location for Olive My Pickle’s full line of more than 40 fermented products made with nutrient-dense, whole-food ingredients, The Pickle Factory aims to offer a unique shopping experience celebrating pickles. Along with the brand’s products, customers can shop a curated selection of specialty foods and pickle-themed gifts, among them olive oil, live-culture vinegar, tinned fish, gut-healthy sodas, and better-for-you snacks and treats. The location will also be the premier store selling Because Pickles, a new lifestyle company that collaborates with artists on pickle-themed gifts, accessories, apparel and home items.

At the grand-opening event, customers can experience LiveBrine tasting stations; fermenting-at-home workshops; limited-edition Pickle My Beer, made in collaboration with Wicked Barley brewery; and other activities for the whole family, including raffles, swag bags and a taco food truck.

“Our journey with Olive My Pickle started at local farmers markets here in Jacksonville, and we’re excited to take this next step with The Pickle Factory,” said CharlotteTzabari, the co-founder and CEO of the company, which also ships its probiotic foods nationwide. “This store is a love letter to our customers who have supported us over the past 14 years, and we can’t wait to share our passion for pickles with even more people in our local community.”

Additionally, The Pickle Factory offers an event space, enabling visitors to gather for such workshops as Pickle Making 101, How to Build the Perfect Charcuterie Board and Gut Healthy Cooking. 

