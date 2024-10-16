Fermented Food-Focused Brand Opening 1st Store

At the grand-opening event, customers can experience LiveBrine tasting stations; fermenting-at-home workshops; limited-edition Pickle My Beer, made in collaboration with Wicked Barley brewery; and other activities for the whole family, including raffles, swag bags and a taco food truck.

“Our journey with Olive My Pickle started at local farmers markets here in Jacksonville, and we’re excited to take this next step with The Pickle Factory,” said CharlotteTzabari, the co-founder and CEO of the company, which also ships its probiotic foods nationwide. “This store is a love letter to our customers who have supported us over the past 14 years, and we can’t wait to share our passion for pickles with even more people in our local community.”

Additionally, The Pickle Factory offers an event space, enabling visitors to gather for such workshops as Pickle Making 101, How to Build the Perfect Charcuterie Board and Gut Healthy Cooking.