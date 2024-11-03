Knott’s Foods Fried Pickle Dip

Knott’s Foods’ latest “culinary adventure,” Fried Pickle Dip, combines the classic flavor of fried dill pickles with the creamy goodness of ranch dressing. Chloe Knott, sales and marketing lead at the family-owned company, shared the inspiration behind the product’s creation. “We noticed a surge in interest for specialty pickles online, which got us thinking — why not transform this beloved snack into a delectable dip?” Our goal was to capture the crispy, tangy essence of a fried pickle dipped in ranch, and I think we’ve nailed it!” The versatile gluten-free dip can be eaten with crackers or chips, used as a savory spread on sandwiches and burgers, or incorporated into recipes to add a zesty twist. The suggested retail price range for a convenient 8-ounce tub is $4.99-$5.99.