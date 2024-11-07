 Skip to main content

Harris Teeter to Celebrate Opening of New Location in North Carolina

Grocer will open its 3rd store in Apex
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Harris Teeter SC
Harris Teeter is opening a new location in Apex, N.C., on Nov. 12.

Harris Teeter will open its newest location in Apex, N.C., on Nov. 12 at 4 p.m. 

Located at 2810 Teachey Place, the store will have a grand opening that kicks off with Harris Teeter’s signature Taste of Teeter event, featuring complimentary food samples, live music, bar events and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.    

The Apex Harris Teeter will offer:  

  • A Fresh Foods Market including store-made pizza, subs, sushi, and an Asian & American hot bar.    
  • A full-service Starbucks.
  • Expanded meat and seafood departments featuring fresh store-made burgers, sausage and lobster rolls. 
  • A craft wine and beer bar.
  • An expanded organic and specialty produce variety and floral department
  • Other convenient features such as a pharmacy and a drive-through pickup for online orders. 
This store will also be home to a new Harris Teeter Fuel Center. To celebrate the grand opening, Harris Teeter will offer several fuel specials, including: 

  • Double fuel points (Nov. 12 – Feb. 4)
  • 40-cents-off fuel (Nov. 15 – Nov. 17)
  • 20-cents-off off fuel (Nov. 18 – Dec. 10)
  • 1,000 FREE fuel points loaded to your account for transferring a pharmacy prescription by Feb. 28. 

“We’re excited to open our third Harris Teeter location in Apex,” said Danna Robinson, Harris Teeter’s director of corporate affairs. “Harris Teeter loves this community, and we’re eager to offer shoppers more convenient access to a variety of high-quality fresh foods at a great value, right where they live, work and play.”   

Regular store hours will be 6 a.m. – 11 p.m. 

Matthews, N.C.-based Harris Teeter, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., employs 36,000 associates at more than 250 stores and 70-plus fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia. The Cincinnati-based company is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of the Retailers of the Century.

