The Fresh Market Opens in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Customers browsing the aisles can pick up grocery staples and a range of fresh products, including specially sourced produce, fresh meats cut and trimmed by expert butchers and fresh fish and shellfish. An in-store bakery is also poised to become a store focal point. Ahead of the holidays, shoppers can also choose from various catering options available for online ordering.
On opening day, the first 500 shoppers received a customized Lincoln Park shopping bag and customers throughout the day got a chance to sample products, watch specialty presentations and try their hand at giveaways. To mark the occasion, The Fresh Market presented a donation of $2,000 to the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
The Fresh Market in Lincoln Park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and also offers curbside pickup or home delivery through The Fresh Market's website or mobile app.
The space on Halsted Street was originally built for Dom’s Kitchen & Market, which ceased operations following the bankruptcy of short-lived parent company Outfox Hospitality. The Foxtrot banner that was under the same Outfox umbrella was re-acquired by original owner Mike LaVitola, who has since reopened three stores in the Chicago market.
The Fresh Market in the Windy City is one of two openings this week for the specialty retailer. An outpost in Crofton, Md., was unveiled on Oct. 30 at 1153 State Rt. 3N. That 27,000-square-foot store offers a wide range of fresh produce, premium meat and seafood products, bakery items and globally and locally sourced items. It is the grocer’s fifth store in Maryland.
Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 161 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was the recipient of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the mid-tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.