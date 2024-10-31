The Fresh Market Opens in Chicago’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Enthusiasm was high in Chicago's Lincoln Park and Lakeview neighborhoods for The Fresh Market's first day of business.

It was a busy opening day on Oct. 30 for The Fresh Market in Chicago’s bustling Lincoln Park community, as shoppers checked out the store that replaced a Dom’s Kitchen & Market that closed abruptly last spring. Located at 2730 N. Halsted Street on the city’s North Side, the 17,000-square-foot store is on track to be a food and drink destination for neighborhood residents and visitors.

“We are so excited to be a part of the community here in Lincoln Park,” said Jason Potter, CEO for The Fresh Market. “It’s not just a store to pick up your groceries, but a place where people can come to meet up with friends and family to enjoy delicious, fresh food.”

To Potter’s point, the latest in The Fresh Market portfolio – the grocer’s 163rd store – carries a variety of fresh foods and everyday essentials along with restaurant meals that can be taken home. While that assortment is reminiscent of the former Dom’s format billed as a “food emporium,” The Fresh Market has its own experience and cache.

From a foodservice-at-retail perspective, shoppers can order “smashburgers” made from premium cuts of brisket, short rib and chuck, along with all-beef hot dogs, Neapolitan-style pizza, hummus bowls and fresh options from a salad bar, olive bar and soup station. This Fresh Market also offers a full-service coffee and cocktail bar, with coffee service from a street-facing coffee window, and several grab-and-go breakfast and pastry products.