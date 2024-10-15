Foxtrot Reopens 3rd Chicago Store

Foxtrot Café & Market is picking up the pace of store reopenings, set to welcome shoppers back to its third site in Chicago. The upscale corner store at 1722 W. Division Street in the Wicker Park neighborhood is coming online on Oct. 17 and follows recent reopenings in the Gold Coast and Old Town areas.

As with the other Foxtrots that have welcomed customers back after all of the markets abruptly closed when parent company Outfox Hospitality ceased operations, the Wicker Park outpost includes an expanded menu and coffee experience. In addition, the store will carry a variety of products from local suppliers.