 Skip to main content

Foxtrot Reopens 3rd Chicago Store

Wicker Park location to host welcome-back party on Oct. 17
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Foxtrot Wicker Park
The Foxtrot in Chicago's trendy Wicker Park neighborhood is coming back this month after last spring's sudden closure.

Foxtrot Café & Market  is picking up the pace of store reopenings, set to welcome shoppers back to its third site in Chicago. The upscale corner store at 1722 W. Division Street in the Wicker Park neighborhood is coming online on Oct. 17 and follows recent reopenings in the Gold Coast and Old Town areas.

As with the other Foxtrots that have welcomed customers back after all of the markets abruptly closed when parent company Outfox Hospitality ceased operations, the Wicker Park outpost includes an expanded menu and coffee experience. In addition, the store will carry a variety of products from local suppliers. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Foxtrot, known for its welcoming vibe in its previous iteration, is also bringing back happy hours. The retailer will host those events during opening week on Oct. 18 and 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with $4 draft and $7 wine pours.

The indie operator – back under the ownership and guidance of founder Mike LaVitola –  also recently relaunched its app. Customers can order items from the café for in-store pickup or for delivery within an hour.

While the retailer is focusing on Chicago right now, Foxtrot shared last month that it plans to reopen other shuttered locations in the Dallas market. No specific timeline has been shared, however. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds