Foxtrot Reopens 3rd Chicago Store
Wicker Park location to host welcome-back party on Oct. 17
Foxtrot, known for its welcoming vibe in its previous iteration, is also bringing back happy hours. The retailer will host those events during opening week on Oct. 18 and 19 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with $4 draft and $7 wine pours.
The indie operator – back under the ownership and guidance of founder Mike LaVitola – also recently relaunched its app. Customers can order items from the café for in-store pickup or for delivery within an hour.
While the retailer is focusing on Chicago right now, Foxtrot shared last month that it plans to reopen other shuttered locations in the Dallas market. No specific timeline has been shared, however.