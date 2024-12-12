Kroger Reveals $7.5B Share Buyback Program

Following The Kroger Co.’s decision that its proposed merger with Albertsons Cos., which was blocked this week by a federal court in Oregon and a state court in Washington, was “no longer in its best interests to pursue,” the grocer has revealed that it will resume share repurchases after a more than two-year pause.

Kroger’s board of directors has approved a new share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $7.5 billion of common stock. The new repurchase authorization replaces the company’s existing $1 billion authorization, which was approved in September 2022. Kroger plans to enter an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreement for the repurchase of about $5 billion of common stock.

“Our strong balance sheet and free cash flows position us to deliver on our commitment to grow the business and return capital to shareholders, maintaining capacity to invest in lower prices and higher associate wages,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen.

According to Kroger, it expects to continue to generate strong free cash flow and remains committed to its capital allocation priorities, among them maintaining its current investment grade debt rating, investing in the business to spur long-term sustainable net earnings growth, and returning excess free cash flow to shareholders through share repurchases and a growing dividend over time, subject to board approval.