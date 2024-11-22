Kroger Names Mary Ellen Adcock Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer
During her tenure as SVP of operations, Adcock has delivered more than $1 billion in annual operations savings; Kroger was able to reinvest those savings to lower prices for customers and raise wages for associates. She achieved this goal while also developing Kroger’s Full, Fresh & Friendly: Every Customer Every Time program to improve the shopper experience.
Adcock also played a major role in activating Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Kroger’s initiative to end hunger in its surrounding communities and eliminate waste as a company. She led the organization in reaching 100% store participation in the company’s surplus food rescue program for the first time.
Adcock joined Kroger in 1999 in its manufacturing division, where she took on a range of leadership positions. In 2009, she became VP of deli/bakery manufacturing, and in 2012, VP of natural foods. Two years later, she was tapped to lead merchandising and operations for the Columbus division. Adcock was promoted to group VP of retail operations in 2016 and appointed SVP of retail operations three years after that. In 2022, Adcock received the Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer award. At Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Grocery Impact event earlier this month, she discussed her career path in a session with PG Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta.
