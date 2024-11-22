Kroger Names Mary Ellen Adcock Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer

The Kroger Co. has revealed that Mary Ellen Adcock, its SVP of operations since 2019, will succeed Stuart Aitken as chief merchandising and marketing officer. Aitken, who will remain in his role at Kroger through Dec. 31, is leaving the company to pursue other professional opportunities.

“Mary Ellen is a respected leader both within Kroger and our industry,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen. “Her deep strategic experience in her past 25 years with Kroger in roles of increasing responsibility will continue to drive value for customers and growth for our business and associates.”

Valerie Jabbar and Kenny Kimball, who oversee Kroger operating divisions, and group VP of Retail Operations Paula Kash, who leads enterprise retail operations, including asset protection, corporate food technology and e-commerce operations, will continue in their current roles but will now report to McMullen.

“On behalf of the Kroger board and management team, I want to thank Stuart for his work to evolve Kroger’s brand while bringing exciting, innovating products to our shelves,” said McMullen. “He played an instrumental role in overseeing dunnhumby’s integration and establishing 84.51º. We wish Stuart and his family all the best as they embark on a new chapter.”

As Kroger’s SVP of operations since 2019, Adcock has headed strategic operations for the company’s 2,700-plus stores in 35 states, supporting more than 416,000 associates and serving 11 million customers daily. As well as overseeing customer experience, associate experience, asset protection, process change and productivity improvement initiatives, Adcock is responsible for maintaining food safety and regulatory standards.

