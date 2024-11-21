 Skip to main content

Kroger Chief People Officer Inducted as Fellow of National Academy of Human Resources

Tim Massa recognized for contributions to company, the HR profession and society at large
Tim Massa
Kroger's Tim Massa joined Progressive Grocer's Gina Acosta at Grocery Impact 2023 to discuss building a workforce of the future.

The Kroger Co. SVP and Chief People Officer Tim Massa has been inducted into the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR) as a fellow. NAHR fellows are recognized for their sustained achievements and contributions to their organizations, the HR profession and society at large.

"We are extremely fortunate to have Tim Massa leading our associates, ensuring our teams enjoy a culture of opportunity, growth and careers with purpose," said Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger. "Tim leads by example, bringing Kroger values to life every day, guided by the principle that our associates are the heart of our company, enabling us to serve customers and communities. It takes a remarkable HR professional to achieve the status of NAHR Fellow, and Tim is more than deserving of this distinction."

Massa joined Kroger in 2010 and has held several positions since. As SVP and chief people officer, Massa leads all areas of HR and labor relations. His areas of responsibility include all HR and labor relations, including total rewards, labor relations, diversity, business unit human resources, people operations, training and development, talent hiring, retention and engagement, corporate affairs, associate communications, shared services, and aviation. 

Massa shared his HR expertise with Progressive Grocer Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta at the publication’s Grocery Impact 2023 event. During the fireside chat, he talked about building the workforce of the future and championing associates to shape company culture.

Outside of Kroger, Massa serves on the board of directors for both the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) and the North American Human Resources Policy Association (HRPA). He is also a member of the Center for Executive Succession Advisory Board at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

Dedicated to improving his community, Massa is a member of the Cincinnati Zoo board of trustees, a City of Cincinnati Workforce Innovation Center advisory board member, a member of the North American Human Resources Policy Association Board of Directors and the American Cancer Society Cincinnati Chapter Executive Committee, a 2021 American Cancer Society Cincinnati Chapter honoree, and a member of the John Stuart Society at the University of Dayton.

Founded in 1992, NAHR is an organization in which individuals and institutions of distinction in human resources are recognized for their professional achievement and where, through a collaborative effort, the work of the profession is advanced. A total of 195 individuals have been elected as fellows of NAHR for their contribution to the HR profession. 

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

