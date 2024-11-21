Kroger Chief People Officer Inducted as Fellow of National Academy of Human Resources

Massa shared his HR expertise with Progressive Grocer Editorial Director and Associate Publisher Gina Acosta at the publication’s Grocery Impact 2023 event. During the fireside chat, he talked about building the workforce of the future and championing associates to shape company culture.

Outside of Kroger, Massa serves on the board of directors for both the Society of Human Resources Management (SHRM) and the North American Human Resources Policy Association (HRPA). He is also a member of the Center for Executive Succession Advisory Board at the University of South Carolina's Darla Moore School of Business.

Dedicated to improving his community, Massa is a member of the Cincinnati Zoo board of trustees, a City of Cincinnati Workforce Innovation Center advisory board member, a member of the North American Human Resources Policy Association Board of Directors and the American Cancer Society Cincinnati Chapter Executive Committee, a 2021 American Cancer Society Cincinnati Chapter honoree, and a member of the John Stuart Society at the University of Dayton.

Founded in 1992, NAHR is an organization in which individuals and institutions of distinction in human resources are recognized for their professional achievement and where, through a collaborative effort, the work of the profession is advanced. A total of 195 individuals have been elected as fellows of NAHR for their contribution to the HR profession.

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.