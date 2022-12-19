12/19/2022
Top Women in Grocery Videos: The Power of Community in Grocery
Kroger SVP Mary Ellen Adcock emphasizes the importance of people and community, both in the shoppers a store serves and within the organization
In the December TWIG video, PG Senior Editor Lynn Petrak talks with Mary Ellen Adcock, a 2022 Top Women in Grocery Trailblazer award winner and an SVP at The Kroger Co. Adcock emphasizes the importance of people and community, both in the shoppers a store serves and within the organization.
Progressive Grocer’s podcast focuses on the trends, topics and interests that move women forward in grocery retail. If you have an idea for a TWIG podcast topic, contact [email protected]