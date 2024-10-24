FIRST LOOK: Behind Kroger’s Collaboration With bitewell

Now, when customers shop on Kroger.com or walk through the aisles with the Kroger app, they can see a FoodHealth Score on the products they're about to buy.
PG: Please describe how the Kroger-bitewell partnership came about, and what it entails.
SCA: bitewell spent its early days B2B, working with health care payers (insurers and employers) to use the FoodHealth Score to define and administer food-as-medicine programs.
Seeing the power of the FoodHealth Score in a smaller population of people, I made it my mission to bring the FoodHealth Score to all of us – at the exact moment we need help deciding what to eat – at the store.
bitewell is proud to announce a collaboration with Kroger, which brings the FoodHealth Score to millions of shoppers across their family of stores. This collaboration went live on Oct. 22. Now, when [customers are] shopping on Kroger.com or walking through the aisles with [the] Kroger app, [they] can see a FoodHealth Score on the products [they’re] about to buy.
Kroger’s unique OptUp Nutrition Program also allows shoppers to see the FoodHealth Score of their purchases over time, even into the past, and provides insights about how to shop healthier.
PG: Are there any plans for other retailer activations for bitewell?
SCA: Our collaboration with Kroger is redefining nutrition transparency in the food industry. While Kroger is the first, we certainly don’t expect them to be the last. Our goal is for the FoodHealth Score to be the industry standard – allowing us to simultaneously raise the bar on nutrition transparency and measure nutrition security at national scale.
PG: How will bitewell evolve? Are there any changes/upgrades planned, and if so, what are they and when can we expect to see them?
SCA: Nutrition science is constantly improving, and so will we. Over the coming year, we will roll out a set of features, both in our retail partner environments and in our own FoodHealth Score app, that [will] help you to improve your health through food.