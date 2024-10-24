FIRST LOOK: Behind Kroger’s Collaboration With bitewell

As bitewell’s FoodHealth Score rolls out to Kroger stores, Progressive Grocer caught up with Samantha Citro Alexander, CEO and co-founder of Denver-based bitewell, to find out more about how the nutrition guidance system works and what the future holds in terms of future retail expansion and the evolution of the solution.

Progressive Grocer: When and why was bitewell developed?



Samantha Citro Alexander: bitewell was founded in 2020 to answer the question: “Is this healthy for me?”



That is the most common question people ask about food and nutrition. For the last approximately 100 years, we’ve been using calories as a proxy answer to that question. But 100 calories of Oreos and 100 calories of an apple don’t have the same impact on your body, so how do we give people a new number to look at instead?



bitewell created the FoodHealth Score to solve this problem. One simple number, on a scale from 1-100, that helps you understand how healthy a food is for you.



PG: How does bitewell differ from other nutrition guidance systems?

SCA: To truly improve the world’s health through food, we need a unified nutrition scoring system that people can trust. bitewell differs from other nutrition guidance systems in a few ways:

bitewell is not calorie-based. Many nutrition guidance systems focus on the quantity of food we’re eating, but not the quality of food we’re eating. bitewell is health-outcomes focused. Newer nutrition guidance systems that focus on how “clean” a food is have emerged over the last several years. These systems take into account attributes like “organic” or “non-GMO,” but they leave out important nutrient density and ingredient quality measures. bitewell is personalized. My body needs different things than yours, and the FoodHealth Score takes that into account. The more information we have about you, the more personalized the score is to your needs.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how it works:



First, we score the food itself. Instead of just looking at “calories” – which are a great measure of energy but tell you nothing about how healthy something is or isn’t – the FoodHealth Score assesses nutrient density, ingredient quality and the amount/type of processing, to give us a full picture of the food.



Then, we score the food for you. My body likely has different nutrition needs than yours, so the score changes based on how well it fits your body’s unique needs and goals.