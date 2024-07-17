Instacart Improves Access to Nutritious Food for Moms-To-Be

Under the partnership, Northwell will employ Instacart Health tools to support programs that address such social determinants of health as access to healthy food and transportation.

“We believe that Food is Health, and it’s important to us to meet the needs of the communities we serve, which is why we pursued an Instacart partnership,” said Michael Dowling, president and CEO of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell.

The first program to roll out integrates Instacart Health tools into Northwell’s Center for Maternal Health Maternal Outcomes and Morbidity Collaborative (MOMS) so that food-insecure expectant mothers have better access to fresh and nutritious food. Northwell is especially focused on improving maternal health in communities of color who have experienced long-standing disparities in maternal care. With Instacart Health Fresh Funds, category-specific online grocery stipends, and Northwell’s Healthy Choices Storefront on Instacart, Northwell can give these moms-to-be nutrition guidance and support during their pregnancies.