Weis Markets to Buy Saylor’s Market

Single-store indie located in Newville, Pa.
Bridget Goldschmidt
Weis is acquiring Saylor's Market, which has been in business for 47 years in Newville, Pa. (Photo credit: Saylor's Facebook)

Regional grocer Weis Markets has entered into an agreement with Saylor’s Market for the purchase of certain assets of the independent food retailer’s store at 37 Carlisle Road, in Newville Pa. The company expects to wrap up the purchase in the first quarter of 2025. Once the deal is completed, the store will close for a brief time to be converted to a Weis Markets location.  

“Saylor’s has served the Newville community with a strong focus on customer service and a commitment to its community,” noted Weis Markets Chairman and CEO Jonathan Weis. “We share these values and look forward to interviewing Saylors’ associates for employment with our company.”

“We would like to thank the Newville community for their patronage and support over the past 47 years,” said Saylor’s Market co-owners Craig and Curt Saylor in a statement. “We enjoyed meeting each and every one of our customers, along with serving the community.”

The Food Partners, based in Bethesda, Md., was the strategic and financial advisor to Saylor’s Market in the transaction.

Saylor’s Market is Weis Markets’ third store acquisition this year. This past October, the grocer purchased two stores in Pennsylvania’s Franklin County and reopened them as Weis Market stores on Nov. 1. 

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

