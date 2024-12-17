Weis Markets to Buy Saylor’s Market

“We would like to thank the Newville community for their patronage and support over the past 47 years,” said Saylor’s Market co-owners Craig and Curt Saylor in a statement. “We enjoyed meeting each and every one of our customers, along with serving the community.”

The Food Partners, based in Bethesda, Md., was the strategic and financial advisor to Saylor’s Market in the transaction.

Saylor’s Market is Weis Markets’ third store acquisition this year. This past October, the grocer purchased two stores in Pennsylvania’s Franklin County and reopened them as Weis Market stores on Nov. 1.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 60 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.