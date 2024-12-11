Ollie’s Buying Up Big Lots Leases; New CEO to Take Reins in February

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported a 7.8% increase in revenue for its third quarter as it continues to expand its store count — with the help of former Big Lots locations.

To date, the close-out retailer, which opened a record 24 stores during the quarter, has acquired 17 store locations in connection with Big Lots’ bankruptcy proceedings, with 15 acquired in the third quarter and two acquired after it ended. Earlier this month, Ollie’s was the winning bidder in a bankruptcy sale to acquire an additional seven former Big Lots store leases.

In a statement, CEO said John Swygert noted that, during the quarter, the chain took advantage of a number of real estate opportunities “that strengthened our new store pipeline and enhanced our competitive positioning for the future.”

In June, Ollie’s announced that Swygert would transition to the role of executive chairman in early 2025, at which time (the beginning of fiscal 2025) Eric van der Valk would take the reins as CEO. Van der Valk joined Ollie’s in 2021 as EVP and COO and was promoted to president in June. Prior to joining Ollie’s, he served as president and COO of Christmas Tree Shops.