Ollie’s Buying Up Big Lots Leases; New CEO to Take Reins in February
“The transition of the CEO role and responsibilities is progressing as planned,” said Swygert. “I have had an amazing 20 plus year career at Ollie’s and would like to thank each and every team member that has been part of our family. While proud of what we have accomplished, I am even more excited about our growth potential and positioning going forward. Our value proposition is clear, our deal flow is strong, and our ability to execute is as good as it’s ever been.”
Net income rose 8% to $35.9 million, or $0.58 per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with net income of $31.8 million, or $0.51 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $0.57. Operating income rose 14.0% to $44.5 million.
Net sales rose 7.8% to of $517.8 million due partly to its increase in stores, but missing estimates of $518.8 million. Comp sales fell 0.5%.
"We had another great quarter and are pleased with our results," said Swygert. "We delivered strong earnings on higher sales, gross margin, and disciplined expense control. We also took advantage of a number of real estate opportunities that strengthened our new store pipeline and enhanced our competitive positioning for the future."
The company opened 24 new stores and closed three stores, including two permanent closures and one temporary closure related to Hurricane Helene, during the quarter, for a total of 546 stores in 31 states.
