Dollar General’s Q3 Brings Net Sales Jump

Following a weaker-than-expected second quarter, Dollar General is sharing more positive financial results for its Q3, ended Nov. 1. The company saw net sales increase 5% year-over-year to $10.2 billion, while same-store sales increased 1.3%.

According to Dollar General, the net sales increase was driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales, but was partially offset by store closures. Same-store sales growth, meanwhile, is contributed to increased sales in the consumables category, though the company saw declines in its home, seasonal and apparel categories.

“We are pleased with our team’s execution in the third quarter, particularly in light of multiple hurricanes that impacted our business,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General CEO. “We are proud of the way our team responded to serve our communities, demonstrating the commitment and dedication to fulfilling our mission of Serving Others that is pervasive throughout our organization.”

Continued Vasos: “While we continue to operate in an environment where our core customer is financially constrained, we delivered same-store sales near the top end of our expectations for the quarter. We believe our Back to Basics efforts contributed to these results, as we have continued to improve our execution and the customer experience in our stores.”

Operating profit for Q3 decreased 25.3% to $323.8 million compared to $433.5 million in Q3 of 2023. Gross profit as a percentage of net sales, meanwhile, was 28.8%, compared to 29.0% year-over-year, a decrease of 18 basis points.

The gross profit rate decrease was attributable to increased markdowns, increased inventory damages and a greater proportion of sales from the consumables category. It was partially offset by higher inventory markups, lower shrink and decreased transportation costs.