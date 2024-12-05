Dollar General’s Q3 Brings Net Sales Jump
During Q3, the retailer spent $451 million on improvements, upgrades, remodels and relocations of existing stores; $288 million for distribution and transportation-related projects; $259 million related to store facilities; and $31 million for information systems upgrades and technology-related projects.
Also during Q3, the company opened 207 new stores, remodeled 434 stores and relocated 27 stores.
In addition to its Q3 results, Dollar General shared the details of its new Project Elevate program, which is an incremental remodel initiative aimed at the retailer’s mature stores that are not yet old enough to be part of the full remodel pipeline.
“We believe we will enhance the customer experience with a lighter-touch remodel, including customer-facing physical asset updates and planogram optimizations and expansions across the store,” said CFO Kelly Dilts. "Ultimately, our goal is to further enhance the associate and customer experience in our mature stores, while also driving incremental sales growth.”
For the fiscal year ending Jan. 30, 2026, Dollar General plans to execute nearly 5,000 real estate projects, including opening approximately 575 new stores in the United States, fully remodeling approximately 2,000 stores, remodeling approximately 2,250 stores through Project Elevate, and also relocating about 45 stores.
As for the rest of its current fiscal year, Dollar General has tightened up its net sales and same-store sales growth expectations, with net sales growth in the range of approximately 4.8% to 5.1%, compared to its previous expectation of approximately 4.7% to 5.3%.
Same-store sales growth in the range of approximately 1.1% to 1.4% is now expected, compared to the previous expectation in the range of 1.0% to 1.6%.
As of Nov. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.