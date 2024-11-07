Casey's Completes Largest Acquisition to Date

Casey's General Stores Inc. added 198 convenience stores to its network upon the Nov. 1 closing of the chain's acquisition of Fikes Wholesale, owner of CEFCO convenience stores.

The deal marks Casey's most significant deal yet, bringing its total store count to approximately 2,900 locations across 17 states. The transaction includes 148 c-stores in Texas, a highly strategic market for Casey's, along with 50 other stores in Alabama, Florida and Mississippi, expanding the retailer's reach in the South.

"This acquisition is the largest in Casey's history and in line with the strategic plan laid out at the June 2023 Investor Day," said Darren Rebelez, board chair, president and CEO of Casey's. "We are thrilled to complete this transaction, welcome Fikes to the Casey's team, and look forward to bringing Casey's pizza to these high-volume stores."