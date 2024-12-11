Grocery Inflation Sticks Around in November, Up 1.6% for the Year

As 2024 wraps up, grocery inflation hasn’t quite left the scene. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data reveals yet another hike, on top of successive increases, in prices for food at home.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), grocery inflation inched up 0.5% in November, with four of the six indexes posting higher prices. The CPI for meats, poultry, fish and eggs went up 1.7% over the month, with eggs continuing their ongoing supply-related climb with a 8.2% increase.

Also in grocery, nonalcoholic beverage prices rose 1.5% in November after going up 0.4% the prior month, and “other” food at home ticked up by 0.1%. Shoppers paid 0.2% more for fruits and vegetables during that time frame.

There was some relief in cereals and bakery products, as that CPI dipped 1.1%, the largest one-month decrease ever reported, according to BLS. The dairy and related products inflation rate also went down by 0.1%.

Looking back on a full-year timeline, the food-at-home index rose 1.6% over the last 12 month. The biggest gains came in meats, poultry, fish and eggs, up 3.8% on a year-over-year (YoY) basis.

Still, grocery inflation in 2024 came in lower than foodservice inflation. Per BLS data, the CPI for food away from home increased 3.6% YoY.