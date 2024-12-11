Grocery Inflation Sticks Around in November, Up 1.6% for the Year
Overall inflation continues an easing-but-elevated pattern. The general CPI edged 0.3% higher in November, after going up 0.2% during each of the previous four months. On a YoY basis, the all-items index rose 2.7% before seasonal adjustment.
Andy Harig, VP of tax, trade, sustainability and policy development at FMI - The Food Industry Association, put the latest numbers into perspective. “Today's CPI numbers show that inflation is a stubborn thing, and the U.S. still has some work to do to fully tame it. Food-at-home remains well below the Fed's overall 2% target, coming in at 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. But the slight tick upward to 0.5% in the monthly figure bears watching,” he observed, adding, “But November's numbers continue to demonstrate that, for consumers looking for affordability, eating at home is still the best bet.”
Harig noted that consumers’ resilience is still in parallel to price trends. “As we approach the December holidays, consumers tell us they continue to feel confident in managing their grocery budgets. In fact, 85% of grocery shoppers report that they have at least some control over their grocery expenses,” he said.