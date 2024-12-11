Sprouts Farmers Market Named Retailer of the Year

Last year, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO Jack Sinclair walked onto a stage at the National Retail Federation’s Big Show in New York City and gave everyone in the audience the recipe for the retailer’s secret sauce:

“It’s very important for us to have the curation and differentiation that allows us to have that appeal to a customer that you can’t buy elsewhere. A lot of the investment from the digital world that’s moving into the physical world is based on having an assortment that everyone can access. Our aspiration is to be a great, curated organization so that people can only get what they want at Sprouts.”

That recipe for success has proved to be a big hit with shoppers.

Fast-forward to 2024, and Sprouts Farmers Market can’t seem to open stores fast enough as the retailer attracts scores of young families and consumers hungry for a simplified yet curated shopping experience that offers the right products at the right time and price, with a big focus on fresh. It’s why Sprouts was selected as Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Retailer of the Year.

“Sprouts Farmers Market is honored to receive Progressive Grocer’s Retailer of the Year award, a reflection of the dedicated people, culture and values that define our organization,” says Sinclair. “This achievement would not be possible without the commitment of our more than 33,000 team members across the country, who work tirelessly to care for our customers and deliver an exceptional shopping experience every day. As we expand to new markets across the country, we will stay true to our roots of fresh produce and healthier products that inspire our customers to live and eat better and enrich the communities we serve.”