Sprouts Farmers Market Testing New Loyalty Program

Sprouts' new loyalty program aims to provide customers with personalized content catering to their unique shopping preferences.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. had a strong start to the year with encouraging first-quarter financial results. Building on its momentum, the specialty grocer plans to conduct a beta launch of a new loyalty program in its second quarter.

“As a complementary shop, we have an opportunity to deepen our engagement with our customers and grow their share of wallet through a loyalty program,” explained CEO Jack Sinclair during the company’s Q1 earnings call.

“Our vision is to distinguish our program by enhancing what our brand already does, helping our customers and their passion to live and be better,” said Sinclair. “This is a multiyear endeavor that will enable Sprouts to build a thriving community where our customers can engage with our brand and we can provide them with personalized content catering to their unique shopping preferences.”

Last quarter, Sprouts shared its plans to invest $15 million in 2024, primarily focused on the buildout of the new loyalty program.

The company didn’t mention at press time which two markets will be part of the upcoming beta launch. However, Sinclair did reveal that it will extend the loyalty program to a pilot in a broader sense with more stores by the end of the year.

The organic grocer plans to continuously improve the program by incorporating feedback from customers and associates to enhance the experience, functionality and technology over time.

Overall, Sprouts expects an increase in share of wallet of its target customers. “I think we'll be able to understand those customers so much better,” said Sinclair.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.