Delivering_World_Class_Irish_Food_to_US_Grocery_Shelves

Today’s consumers are looking for high-quality, unique items to add to their shopping carts — and products from Ireland are one option grocery retailers can turn to deliver what those consumers seek.

What is it about Irish food and drink items that is so appealing to shoppers? And why should grocers make sure those products are in their inventory? Mossie Power, Vice President of Grocery for Bord Bia North America, the organization that connects U.S. buyers and distributors with Irish food and drink brands, answers those questions and more for Progressive Grocer readers.

Progressive Grocer: Grocers might not think of Irish products right away when they’re considering new items to bring in-store. Why should they be on the list of items to introduce?

Mossie Power: Exports of Irish food and drink to the U.S. have increased by 25% over the past 5 years, a strong performance by any measure. In a crowded, competitive landscape, Irish products increasingly stand out. Branded offerings in key categories have drawn consumer attention to our industry’s core strengths: food and drink sustainably produced by farmers and manufacturers who care for the quality and authenticity of their products. It is an opportunity that extends across the retail sector and speaks to increasing consumer demand for premium and distinctive brands.

There is a growing demand for quality products amongst consumers who are ever more informed on the origin of their food and drink. Consumers are prioritizing taste, along with health, and now are increasingly aware of the sustainability credentials of the products they choose. Ireland’s pioneering and unique sustainability program for its food and drink industry, Origin Green, covers over 90% of food and drink exports. This means when sourcing from Ireland, retailers can be confident they are choosing products that meet clear and independently audited sustainability and environmental criteria.