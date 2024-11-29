Delivering World Class Irish Food to US Grocery Shelves
PG: Bord Bia has launched a U.S.-focused Supplier Development Program. What would you like grocers to know about that program?
MP: Through our U.S.-focused Supplier Development Program, we ensure Irish food and drink companies ambitious to succeed in the U.S. are primed with the insights and expertise needed to hit the ground running. Working with leading industry experts and market mentors, companies participating in our program have their positioning, marketing and supply strategies thoroughly interrogated and tested to ensure their market readiness and route to market strategy is fully developed.
Ireland’s food and drink industry is globally focused exporting 90% of what we produce, meaning a secure source of supply for retailers. The objective of the program is to bring a cohort of high potential and innovative Irish food suppliers through a rigorous capability framework leading to a successful launch with their retail partner. Essentially this eliminates as much of the risk in launching a new Irish brand while also ensuring any committed supply relationship is developed beyond the initial trial stage on shelf. This program is tailored to meet the specific needs of each retailer we collaborate with, ensuring that buyers can confidently engage with new Irish brands poised for success. The support these brands receive from Bord Bia complements the efforts of their broker and distributor partners, as well as the retailers themselves.
PG: What are some of the food and beverage categories that are especially popular with U.S. consumers?
MP: Today, the U.S. is one of Ireland’s largest food export markets. It’s a success story built on long-standing fundamentals — from grass-based farming systems to stringent food safety standards and to our commitments to producing to the highest international quality criteria. Ireland is best known for its quality dairy products though this extends across the store to Irish beef, as well products such as potato chips to nutritional bars to mention only a few.