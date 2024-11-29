 Skip to main content
Delivering_World_Class_Irish_Food_to_US_Grocery_Shelves
Sponsored Content

Delivering World Class Irish Food to US Grocery Shelves

11/29/2024
Mossie Power, Vice President of Grocery for Bord Bia North America
Mossie Power, Vice President of Grocery for Bord Bia North America

Today’s consumers are looking for high-quality, unique items to add to their shopping carts — and products from Ireland are one option grocery retailers can turn to deliver what those consumers seek.

What is it about Irish food and drink items that is so appealing to shoppers? And why should grocers make sure those products are in their inventory? Mossie Power, Vice President of Grocery for Bord Bia North America, the organization that connects U.S. buyers and distributors with Irish food and drink brands, answers those questions and more for Progressive Grocer readers.

Progressive Grocer: Grocers might not think of Irish products right away when they’re considering new items to bring in-store. Why should they be on the list of items to introduce?

Mossie Power: Exports of Irish food and drink to the U.S. have increased by 25% over the past 5 years, a strong performance by any measure. In a crowded, competitive landscape, Irish products increasingly stand out. Branded offerings in key categories have drawn consumer attention to our industry’s core strengths: food and drink sustainably produced by farmers and manufacturers who care for the quality and authenticity of their products. It is an opportunity that extends across the retail sector and speaks to increasing consumer demand for premium and distinctive brands.

There is a growing demand for quality products amongst consumers who are ever more informed on the origin of their food and drink. Consumers are prioritizing taste, along with health, and now are increasingly aware of the sustainability credentials of the products they choose. Ireland’s pioneering and unique sustainability program for its food and drink industry, Origin Green, covers over 90% of food and drink exports. This means when sourcing from Ireland, retailers can be confident they are choosing products that meet clear and independently audited sustainability and environmental criteria.


PG: Bord Bia has launched a U.S.-focused Supplier Development Program. What would you like grocers to know about that program?

MP: Through our U.S.-focused Supplier Development Program, we ensure Irish food and drink companies ambitious to succeed in the U.S. are primed with the insights and expertise needed to hit the ground running. Working with leading industry experts and market mentors, companies participating in our program have their positioning, marketing and supply strategies thoroughly interrogated and tested to ensure their market readiness and route to market strategy is fully developed.

Ireland’s food and drink industry is globally focused exporting 90% of what we produce, meaning a secure source of supply for retailers. The objective of the program is to bring a cohort of high potential and innovative Irish food suppliers through a rigorous capability framework leading to a successful launch with their retail partner. Essentially this eliminates as much of the risk in launching a new Irish brand while also ensuring any committed supply relationship is developed beyond the initial trial stage on shelf. This program is tailored to meet the specific needs of each retailer we collaborate with, ensuring that buyers can confidently engage with new Irish brands poised for success. The support these brands receive from Bord Bia complements the efforts of their broker and distributor partners, as well as the retailers themselves.

PG: What are some of the food and beverage categories that are especially popular with U.S. consumers?

MP: Today, the U.S. is one of Ireland’s largest food export markets. It’s a success story built on long-standing fundamentals — from grass-based farming systems to stringent food safety standards and to our commitments to producing to the highest international quality criteria. Ireland is best known for its quality dairy products though this extends across the store to Irish beef, as well products such as potato chips to nutritional bars to mention only a few.

BordBia_Logo

To learn more about how Bord Bia can help your store meet the growing opportunity for Irish food and drink in the U.S., please contact Mossie Power.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds