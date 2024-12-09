 Skip to main content

Wegmans Sets Opening Date for 1st Long Island Supermarket

Lake Grove store will cut the ribbon on Feb. 26
Emily Crowe
Wegmans
Wegmans is opening its first location on New York's Long Island in February.

Wegmans Food Markets is preparing to open its new Lake Grove store on Feb. 26. The 101,000-square-foot supermarket will be the grocer’s first on New York’s Long Island and will employ more than 500 associates in full- and part-time roles. 

The Lake Grove store, located at 3270 Middle Country Road, will feature the traditional Wegmans departments, including restaurant foods like sushi, pizza, chef-made salads, and sandwiches; an abundant produce department; and a variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli, and cheese options.

“We have been actively hiring and training new employees and are seeking more enthusiastic candidates to complete our team before opening day,” said Dawn Cooper, store manager. “The construction of the new store is nearly finished, and we are excited to open our doors on February 26 to serve the Lake Grove community.” 

Recruitment for store employees began in the summer and is ongoing for the remaining part-time positions, including those in sushi, pizza, prepared foods, deli and charcuterie, cheese, seafood, bakery and front end.

In October, Wegmans expanded its partnership with DoorDash, with grocery delivery from Wegmans now available via DoorDash from its locations in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware and upstate New York. The move builds on an existing partnership between DoorDash and Wegmans Meals 2GO, which delivers hot, fresh ready-made meals directly to customers’ doors.

Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees at 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.

