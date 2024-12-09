Wegmans Sets Opening Date for 1st Long Island Supermarket

Recruitment for store employees began in the summer and is ongoing for the remaining part-time positions, including those in sushi, pizza, prepared foods, deli and charcuterie, cheese, seafood, bakery and front end.

In October, Wegmans expanded its partnership with DoorDash, with grocery delivery from Wegmans now available via DoorDash from its locations in Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware and upstate New York. The move builds on an existing partnership between DoorDash and Wegmans Meals 2GO, which delivers hot, fresh ready-made meals directly to customers’ doors.

Family-owned Wegmans has more than 53,000 employees at 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.