The Fresh Market Opens 2nd Location in This Grocery Hotspot

Competition in the Louisville grocery market has been heating up for some time. In early November, The Kroger Co. broke ground on a 123,000-square-foot store on Beulah Church Road in the southeastern part of town that is expected to open in 2026.

That planned store follows the September opening of another Kroger in Louisville on Ballardsville Road and the reopening of a store in east Louisville.

Publix Super Markets continues to push northward in the area, too. The Florida-based grocer unveiled its first store at 2500 Terra Crossing Blvd. in early 2024 and is working on two other sites.

Meanwhile, ALDI is putting the finishing touches on its seventh store in the market, which will welcome shoppers in nearby Middletown. Over the summer, construction began on a BJ's Wholesale Club within the Jefferson Mall in Louisville.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 164 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. This past June, The Fresh Market was the recipient of PG’s inaugural Innovation Awards in the mid-tier (50-299 stores) category. The award was presented at the publication’s 2024 GroceryTech event in Dallas.