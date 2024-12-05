How Walmart Makes Holiday Grocery Magic

However They Want It

Beyond affordability, Walmart understands that convenience is a key driver of shopper traffic this holiday season as consumers find themselves especially time-starved.

Walmart’s omnichannel capabilities have redefined grocery retail, allowing customers to shop in-store, order online, or opt for delivery with ease. This flexibility has been instrumental in driving growth at the company, because customers can count on a seamless experience whether they’re shopping for a single item or a full holiday feast. This holiday season, the retailer has made it very easy for customers to add the entire meal basket to their digital carts — with one click.

“This year, there’s a week less between Thanksgiving and Christmas, making time even more precious for families,” Laney noted. “Customers can click add to cart for the whole basket online; that saves people a lot of time. So solving the problem of an affordable holiday meal is just half the equation. The other half is how we leverage the full scale of Walmart to save them time as well.”

When Walmart reported its third quarter earnings a few weeks ago, the retailer said its digital grocery orders grew by 22% in Q3 alone, reflecting the growing importance of Walmart’s omnichannel capabilities.

“It's imperative that we are great no matter how the customer wants to shop. What's changed in our industry in the last decade is simply that people have options; they can shop however they want and their expectations have grown as well,” Laney said. “They expect different things from us than they ever expected before. In this last quarter, our store volumes grew, our pickup volumes grew faster than our store volume, and our delivery volumes grew faster than our pickup volume. And that is the profile that we want. That's the successful profile of an omnichannel retailer, one that is showing up for customers no matter how they want to shop. I'm really excited about the underlying momentum in our business.”

Laney said he doesn’t expect the omnichannel momentum from shoppers to decrease anytime soon.

“At the end of the day, when you look forward in time, people are going to use the omnichannel experience more than what they've done in the past,” he explained. “And so when it comes to our supplier partnerships and other things that we're working on, it's all about accelerating that and getting out of the way, letting it run as hard and as far as it can run in a way that solves real customer problems. We're in a really sweet spot right now in our food business, where customers are seeing us not just as a solution to their financial struggles but also as a solution to their struggles of making life happen. And when those come together, the trust factor goes up and we can build long-term relationships with our customers that we're very proud of. There's a lot of momentum in the space. And we intend to keep that momentum going and leverage it for the growth of the company.”

Food categories were especially strong during Walmart’s third quarter, with unit volumes growing by the highest level in four years. For the 13-week period ended Oct. 25, Walmart also saw comp sales increase 5.3% year-over-year. A large percentage of Walmart’s market share gains came from higher income customers, something that has been happening for several quarters. Households earning more than $100,000 made up 75% of share gains.

A Broader Demographic

Why is Walmart resonating with a larger swath of shoppers across diverse income levels?

“First, everyone wants to save money, even higher-income people want to save money and we want to be a solution for them in doing that,” Laney said. “Second, everyone values convenience. So when you add those two things together, Walmart is a place for everyone to shop. It's encouraging to see us resonate even more greatly with some of those shoppers who maybe didn't consider us in the past. They're considering us at an increasing rate and I think it's the balance of those two things.”

Walmart’s efforts to cater to a more diverse demographic also include introducing new private brand, such as the retailer’s bettergoods line that it debuted in April, its largest private brand food launch in 20 years. Bettergoods aims to offer quality, trend-forward and chef-inspired food that’s affordable, with most items priced under $5.

“When we launched bettergoods, that was a really important strategy to get consideration from a group of people who maybe weren't considering us. And we'll continue to be strategic about how we go about doing that,” Laney said.

With over 330 items already introduced, the brand is designed to surprise and delight customers while addressing unmet needs.

“Bettergoods allows us to meet emerging customer expectations,” Laney explained. “It’s about showing them that they can eat healthier or try something new without breaking the bank.”

Walmart’s ability to anticipate and adapt to changing customer needs is evident in its approach to the food assortment generally. “Having the products people want is the foundation of everything we do,” Laney said. The company’s team of merchants plays a critical role in this process. By analyzing trends, collaborating with suppliers, and exploring new opportunities, they ensure Walmart’s shelves are stocked with both familiar favorites and innovative options. This year has seen a surge in product innovation, particularly in grocery, following a slowdown during the pandemic. Walmart has introduced new items across its assortment, keeping the shopping experience fresh and engaging.

“We're in a spot right now where we're seeing more and stronger innovation, which is really exciting,” Laney said. “We always want to win with new products. We measure our market share of new products. We have goals that we have on new products. We want to win, win early, and keep an over-indexed market share of those products. And so we're going to keep looking for great new items. And we are going to be aggressive with how we merchandise them and how we show them to customers both in store and online. Customers love discovering something new, and our goal is to deliver that excitement while solving real problems for them.”

Walmart’s private brands are a cornerstone of its grocery strategy, providing both value and innovation. And the company’s Great Value brand, long a staple in American households, remains central to Walmart’s mission of affordability.

“Anytime I visit a food pantry or community event, I see Great Value products, and it makes me proud,” Laney shared. “The brand plays a vital role in making quality accessible to everyone.”

Time for Giving

Speaking of accessibility, Walmart is leveraging its scale not just in offering shoppers value and convenience but also in giving them a way to support those in need. Through its partnership with the Salvation Army, customers can easily donate the equivalent of a meal to families in their local communities.

“Our customers love to participate in goodwill, especially during the holidays,” Laney said. “We’re proud to help them make a difference.”

This initiative is part of Walmart’s broader commitment to community support, aligning with its mission to bring joy and hope to as many people as possible during the holiday season.

From the affordability of the holiday meal basket to the convenience of its omnichannel solutions and the variety offered by its national and private brands, Walmart is delivering on its promise to make life a little better for everyone.

“When price, assortment, and convenience come together, that’s when the magic happens. We’re proud to be part of our customers’ lives, especially during the moments that matter most.”