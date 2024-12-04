EXCLUSIVE: Inside ALDI’s Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago

As winter entertaining season ramps up, ALDI is giving celebrations a lift with a ski lodge-themed event for consumers. The pop-up ALDI Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago – the first of its kind in the Windy City – is open to the public on Dec. 4 and 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Loft on Lake venue in the Fulton Market District neighborhood has been transformed into a cozy culinary wonderland that evokes the history of the retailer that was founded in Germany in 1961 before expanding to the United States. Progressive Grocer was on hand for a preview of the event that sold out quickly after registrations opened online.

Visitors who get a “lift ticket” card can enter the pop-up Charcuterie Chalet and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while sampling fare from seven themed charcuterie boards. Each board provides inspiration for budget-friendly entertaining at home, from a board set up to resemble a Christmas sweater (complete with cured meat “buttons") to mini round boards set atop glasses of red wine to a sweets board with cookies, chocolates and other mini-desserts. Showstoppers include a skyline with cheese “towers” and a requisite mini ski chalet with cured meat shingles and a cheese “siding.”