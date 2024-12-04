 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: Inside ALDI’s Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago

Progressive Grocer checks out immersive sampling experience for entertaining ideas
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
ALDI chalet
ALDI's pop-up Charcuterie Chalet features, of course, a mini ski chalet made of meats, cheeses and other ingredients.

As winter entertaining season ramps up, ALDI is giving celebrations a lift with a ski lodge-themed event for consumers. The pop-up ALDI Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago – the first of its kind in the Windy City – is open to the public on Dec. 4 and 5 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Loft on Lake venue in the Fulton Market District neighborhood has been transformed into a cozy culinary wonderland that evokes the history of the retailer that was founded in Germany in 1961 before expanding to the United States. Progressive Grocer was on hand for a preview of the event that sold out quickly after registrations opened online.

Visitors who get a “lift ticket” card can enter the pop-up Charcuterie Chalet and enjoy a complimentary glass of wine while sampling fare from seven themed charcuterie boards. Each board provides inspiration for budget-friendly entertaining at home, from a board set up to resemble a Christmas sweater (complete with cured meat “buttons") to mini round boards set atop glasses of red wine to a sweets board with cookies, chocolates and other mini-desserts. Showstoppers include a skyline with cheese “towers” and a requisite mini ski chalet with cured meat shingles and a cheese “siding.” 

ALDI charcuterie sweater
Visitors to the sold-out ALDI Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago can get ideas for making their own boards, like this Christmas Sweater arrangement.

Karmen Noterzberg, director of assortment planning at ALDI, curates seasonal product assortments as part of her role. “It really is fun. It includes coordination and curation of seasonal assortment program that features all of these charcuterie items,” she told Progressive Grocer. 

The offerings reflect ALDI’s simultaneous focus on value and quality, with boards that are easy to assemble, attractive and affordable. Noterzberg cited the Christmas sweater board as an example. “It’s really an edible centerpiece in my opinion. You have a very good mixture of really quality meats and cheese, and you have sprinkled in snacks as well, with seeded crackers and a pop of cranberries,” she said. 

Progressive Grocer also spoke with Kim Brazington, director of corporate buying and an American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional. “The cheeses we have on the board are award-winning cheeses everything from imported Swiss cheese to our double Gloucester,” she said, pointing to a board teeming with cheeses, meats and other accompaniments that can be created for $50 or less.  

ALDI Charcuterie Chalet visitors can bring ideas home with them, too, by scanning a QR code to get a list of the products featured on the boards and other inspiration. Meanwhile, shoppers can check out the ALDI Finds for December, like Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Christmas Tree Brioche, Bake Shopped Dipped Macaroons, Crofton Wine or Beer Tasting Flight, Huntington Home 3 Pack Mini Candle Tins and Crofton Portion Perfect Collapsible Meat Kit, among other items. 

