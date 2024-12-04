EXCLUSIVE: Inside ALDI’s Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago

Visitors to the sold-out ALDI Charcuterie Chalet in Chicago can get ideas for making their own boards, like this Christmas Sweater arrangement.
Karmen Noterzberg, director of assortment planning at ALDI, curates seasonal product assortments as part of her role. “It really is fun. It includes coordination and curation of seasonal assortment program that features all of these charcuterie items,” she told Progressive Grocer.
The offerings reflect ALDI’s simultaneous focus on value and quality, with boards that are easy to assemble, attractive and affordable. Noterzberg cited the Christmas sweater board as an example. “It’s really an edible centerpiece in my opinion. You have a very good mixture of really quality meats and cheese, and you have sprinkled in snacks as well, with seeded crackers and a pop of cranberries,” she said.
Progressive Grocer also spoke with Kim Brazington, director of corporate buying and an American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional. “The cheeses we have on the board are award-winning cheeses — everything from imported Swiss cheese to our double Gloucester,” she said, pointing to a board teeming with cheeses, meats and other accompaniments that can be created for $50 or less.
ALDI Charcuterie Chalet visitors can bring ideas home with them, too, by scanning a QR code to get a list of the products featured on the boards and other inspiration. Meanwhile, shoppers can check out the ALDI Finds for December, like Specially Selected Chocolate Chip Christmas Tree Brioche, Bake Shopped Dipped Macaroons, Crofton Wine or Beer Tasting Flight, Huntington Home 3 Pack Mini Candle Tins and Crofton Portion Perfect Collapsible Meat Kit, among other items.