Private Label Stars in Giant Co. Holiday Meal Deal

To help customers get their holiday dinner on the table for less this year, The Giant Co. announced a new value meal.

The holiday meal deals floated by several grocers and mass merchants ahead of Thanksgiving are now shifting toward the December holidays.

The Giant Co. has unveiled a new value meal that includes a free ham and sides for six people for less than $18. The ham is free using 400 Choice Points as part of the grocer’s loyalty program. The menu of groceries also includes a variety of Giant’s private label products.

“We know our customers are counting on us to deliver the best value every time they shop with us, but especially right now as they stretch their budgets even more, and that’s why we’re excited to offer our new holiday value meal,” John MacDonald, VP, marketing, The Giant Co. “Just in time for holiday celebrations, with our latest holiday offering, our customers can put a delicious meal on the table, from the main dish to sides.”

Items in the holiday value meal, which is available both in-store and for pickup, include:

Free Ham – 400 Choice Points​

Yellow Potatoes, 5 lbs. - $3.99/each

Own Brand Brown and Serve Rolls, 12 count - $2.50/each

Own Brand Canned Vegetables (green beans, corn) - $0.50/each when you buy 5

Own Brand Cream of Mushroom Soup - $0.75/each

Own Brand Fried Onions - $2.50/each

Own Brand Canned Pineapple - $1.50/each

Own Brand Canned Yams - $2.50/each

Own Brand Marshmallows - $1.25/each

The Giant Co. is offering most of its favorite sides as Extended Bonus Buys through Dec. 24 to help customers stock up and save for the holiday season and beyond. More information about the holiday value meal can be found at giantfoodstores.com/browse-aisles/categories/1/holiday-value-meal.

This article was originally reported by sister publication Store Brands.