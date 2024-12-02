Why Turkey Wednesday Was a Boon for Grocers
Those value chains did see other gains, however, with Grocery Outlet and ALDI experiencing year-over-year foot traffic increases of 13.5% and 11.2%, respectively. H-E-B, Ralph’s and Hannaford also saw foot traffic gains over last year’s Turkey Wednesday.
Placer.ai also reported that visits to liquor stores increased even more than visits to grocery stores, experiencing a 186.4% visit spike over last year. The company anticipates the run-up to Christmas to see even more foot traffic at liquor stores.
“Turkey Wednesday 2024 reaffirmed the key role played by traditional grocery stores in the run-up to Thanksgiving,” Placer.ai asserted in its report. “And though supermarkets and liquor stores stole the spotlight, superstores and discount and dollar stores also experienced significant visit upticks – and value chains are steadily growing their pre-holiday audiences.”