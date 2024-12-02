Why Turkey Wednesday Was a Boon for Grocers

Grocery store visits on Nov. 27 were up slightly from the day before Thanksgiving last year.

The Thanksgiving holiday brought out millions of grocery shoppers last week, and location analytics and insights firm Placer.ai is taking a deep dive into where those shoppers chose to spend their hard-earned dollars on Turkey Wednesday.

In its new report, "Turkey Wednesday 2024: A Veritable Grocery Feast," Placer.ai found that grocery stores saw visits rise by 81% on Nov. 27 compared to a year-to-date daily average. Total grocery store visits on Nov. 27 were up 0.7% compared to last year’s Turkey Wednesday, which occurred on Nov. 22.

[RELATED: How Did Food and Mass Retailers Fare on Black Friday?]

Traditional grocery stores like The Kroger Co., Albertsons Cos. and others experienced bigger pre-Thanksgiving visit boosts than limited-assortment value chains such as ALDI and Trader Joe’s, though the best-performing chains this year were regional players like Schnuck Markets and Jewel-Osco, which saw foot traffic surges of 103.9% and 92.6%, respectively.

Additionally, Food 4 Less, ShopRite, Key Food, Wegmans Food Markets and Stater Bros. Markets saw more than a 90% increase in foot traffic compared to this year’s daily averages.