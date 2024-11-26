Dollar General Rolls Out Another Holiday Savings Program

Fresh off Thanksgiving deals and subsequent price battles, retailers are touting extra savings in the run-up to the Christmas holiday. Value chains, large supermarket groups, regional food retailers and independent grocers alike are offering discounts to compete for their share of the consumer food, décor and gift dollars.

This week, Dollar General announced that it is featuring discounts on a featured item each day from Dec. 1 through Dec. 24. Shoppers can learn about deals for the week ahead when they are announced on Sunday mornings via the myDG app, the retailer’s social media pages, website and in-store signage.

The daily savings cover many categories. For example, shoppers can get $3 holiday mugs for just $1 on one day of the promotion and, on another day, pick up two 12-oz. packages of Smithfield bacon for $6. This “24 Days of Savings” program is on top of Dollar General’s other holiday promotions, including DG Deal Days and Decked Out in Deals.