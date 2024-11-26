Dollar General Rolls Out Another Holiday Savings Program
“With the stress of fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, we wanted to find a fun way for our customers to plan for and capture upcoming deep discounts on hot items,” said Emily Taylor, EVP and chief merchandising officer. “The 24 Days of Savings is a unique holiday promotional campaign for DG and is in addition to all the great savings already available in-store on electronics, appliances, gift wrapping, trees and more.”
Consumers are already getting a jump on holiday stock-ups and gift giving through early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals touted by several retailers. Walmart, for its part, kicked off Black Friday offers on Nov. 25 and will entice shoppers with doorbuster deals on Friday, Nov 29 starting at 6 a.m. Amazon also got in the holiday spirit early, launching deal events on Nov. 21 and running special Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers through Dec. 2, to connect shoppers with savings on items they want and need, Amazon is spotlighting its AI-generated shopping assistant, Rufus, and its AI shopping guides.
Grocery prices, which were a focal point of this year’s political elections, remain top of mind among shoppers. A new report from Market Force Information's affirms that consumers “overwhelmingly point to pricing and value as the top factors that could drive them to shop more frequently at a particular brand.”
As of Aug. 2, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,345 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Walmart is No. 1 on The PG 100 and Amazon is No. 2.