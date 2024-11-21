Despite Value Focus, Food and Beverage Growth Potential Remains

Consumers' recent habit of seeking value while also picking up occasional premium items will likely continue in 2025, according to a new "Circana Compass" report.

Consumer concerns about inflation and overall economic uncertainty aren’t going away anytime soon but that doesn’t mean that the food and beverage market is declining or mostly stagnant. That’s one takeaway from a new report from Chicago-based insights and technology firm Circana.

The year 2025 may wind up similar to 2024. According to the latest "Circana Compass" insights, overall food and beverage dollar sales rose 2.5%, price/mix edged up 1.6% and volume sales increased 1.1% in 2024, mainly tracking as predicted. For the coming year, the company projects that the food and beverage industry will see a 2% to 4% lift in dollar sales, a 1.5% to 3.5% boost in price/mix and a likely flat 0% to 1% uptick in volume sales growth.

Circana’s researchers cite a mix of general market conditions and shoppers’ own interests and behaviors for the moderate growth in these sectors. “We have seen consumer confidence rising slowly but they are still facing compounded impacts of the macroeconomic condition. This slight uptick in consumer confidence combined with pervasive value is providing sales increases in other sectors, in addition to CPG. However, what and where consumers are buying across all sectors has changed due to these factors,” Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor at Circana, told Progressive Grocer.