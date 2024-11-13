Convenience Key to Breakfast for Consumers
“Marketers will need to prioritize delivering value more than ever to capture consumer spending in the coming years,” noted Darren Seifer, industry advisor, consumer goods and foodservice at Chicago-based Circana. “Although inflation has stabilized, consumers remain conscious of their spending. They’re looking for quality in both taste and reliability. Beyond quality, it’s crucial to address consumer needs — particularly convenience. Products that are easy to use, mess-free or those that can be used for multiple meals will help consumers feel like they’re getting more for their money.”
Consumers are still traveling, going to events and seeking unique experiences in spite of higher costs. According to Circana, foodservice operators and consumer packaged goods manufacturers can differentiate by offering something consumers can’t easily recreate at home, whether it’s a particular flavor, a novel presentation or a great dining experience. Success will come from identifying the target audience, understanding its changing needs and providing solutions that meet them.
An advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior, Circana provides technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data and deep expertise to help almost 7,000 brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth.