Consumers Look Forward to Holidays; More Opt for Prepared Foods at Grocery
FMI’s “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: Holiday Season” additionally found:
- Weekly grocery spending has stayed consistent this year, with an average of $158 per week.
- 39% of holiday shoppers are extremely or very concerned about potential out-of-stocks for major ingredients; for families with children, this concern rises to 44%.
- 46% of shoppers said they would make a familiar alternative dish if their preferred ingredients were unavailable, and 30% said they were willing to try a new recipe.
“These actions really underscore a lot of budget-conscious approaches with a clear focus on maximizing every dollar, while still preserving the quality of the holiday celebrations that people have,” observed Steve Markenson, FMI’s VP research and insights, during the presentation.
The trade organization’s “Power of Foodservice at Retail 2024” survey also revealed:
- Total deli sales reached about $450.9 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 1.4% in dollars and 1.2% in units over the past 52 weeks, driven by shoppers’ desire for convenience and affordability.
- 70.7% of households buy retail foodservice products regularly, with an average purchase frequency of 9.5 times annually and an average transaction size of $8.30.
- The frequency of shoppers cooking dinner at home at least seven times per week rose slightly this year from 21% to 23%.
- 63% of shoppers said that they try to eat nutritious options at least some of the time when buying deli-prepared foods from grocery stores.
- 59% of shoppers said that they want to be able to purchase a combination of prepared foods – main course, sides and dessert – for a set, discounted price.
“This growth speaks to the rising consumer demand for fresh ready-to-eat options that save time and effort,” noted Rick Stein, VP of fresh foods at FMI, during the presentation. “Within this segment, certain categories are driving momentum, such as pizza and fully cooked meats, both of which have shown robust year-over-year growth.”
Regarding this time of year, Stein said: “Particularly as we head into the holiday season, when convenience is key, consumer behavior is a significant driver behind the growth of retail prepared foods as evolving work patterns, health interests and the need for convenience shape purchasing habits.”