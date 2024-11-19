Consumers Look Forward to Holidays; More Opt for Prepared Foods at Grocery

According to a newly released FMI report, consumers are excited and enthusiastic about the holidays even as they remain concerned about rising prices.

Despite ongoing worries about higher food prices, shoppers feel more able to manage their grocery budgets as the holidays approach, according to FMI —The Food Industry Association’s annual “U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends: Holiday Season” report. Further supporting those findings is FMI’s recently released ninth-annual “Power of Foodservice at Retail” report, according to which retail foodservice purchases continue to play a pivotal role in shoppers’ meal preparation.

Consumers noted excitement and enthusiasm regarding the holidays even as they cited concerns about rising prices: Seventy-three percent of those celebrating holidays said that they’re very or somewhat excited about the festive season. Moreover, with 85% of shoppers reporting at least some control over their grocery expenses, respondents are feeling more ready to dive into holiday shopping this year.

“While consumers remain understandably concerned about the cost of food impacting their holiday meal preparations, we continue to see remarkable resilience and adaptability among shoppers,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI. “Whether it be shopping deals and sales or choosing store brands, Americans are stocking up and preparing for the holidays early and eagerly.”

The good news for shoppers, as economist Dr. Richard Volpe pointed out in an FMI presentation on the reports, is “we are on track for below-average food price inflation in 2024 relative to the historical norm.” He went on to note that while “meat and egg prices are still challenging … fruit and vegetable prices are down [and] cereals and bakery products are looking good.”

A “hybrid” approach to meal preparation – integrating such retail foodservice items as deli-prepared foods into weekly grocery shopping – has also grown more common, with shoppers reporting they prepared and ate more dinners at home in 2024 than at any time since 2020. Consumers are aware that semi- or fully prepared items from grocery stores are valuable, budget-friendly options to supplement or even replace a home-cooked meal.

In 2024, according to NIQ, sales of retail foodservice prepared foods rose by 1.4% to around $50.9 billion. This trend is anticipated to continue into the holiday season, with 13% of shoppers saying that they’ll buy more prepared foods from food retailers versus last year.

Among those who observe the holidays, nearly 60% said that spending harmonious, quality time with loved ones is the most important ingredient for a successful holiday, followed by 32% who cited creating a great homemade feast. To attain these goals, 40% of consumers are prepping for the winter holidays more than a month in advance.

