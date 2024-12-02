How Did Food and Mass Retailers Fare on Black Friday?

While grocers traditionally benefit from the big pre-Thanksgiving meal shop, food and mass retailers are also impacted by Black Friday trends in the broader marketplace. This year, it appears that consumers’ tightrope walk between fiscal wariness and resilience continues to affect their spending behaviors.

According to early data from analytics provider RetailNext, overall in-store foot traffic dipped 3.2% from last year’s Black Friday to this year’s post-Thanksgiving sales events. The researchers concluded that high grocery prices and other living costs are putting pressure on shoppers and affecting their discretionary spending. For example, sales of health and beauty and home products were down 5.8% and 4.9% year over year (YoY), respectively, from the Friday-Saturday timeframe, RetailNext's information indicates.

That said, even before Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, digital sales were brisk in the general retail space. Fresh data from commerce protection company Signifyd reveals that online shoppers spent nearly four times as much on Black Friday as on a typical day this year, boosting e-commerce sales 5% over 2023. General merchandise e-commerce sales rose 17% compared to last year’s Black Friday, while grocery sales climbed 11%. In contrast, sales of electronics declined 6% and beauty and cosmetic sales dropped 17% YoY.