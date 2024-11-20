PLMA Recognizes Top Store Brand Products
In its award announcement, PLMA noted that this year’s crop of store brand standouts reflects certain market trends, such as consumers’ penchant for salted caramel, pickles, citrus, convenient breakfast foods and, on the household essentials side, products made with biodegradable ingredients and/or without harsh chemicals.
According to PLMA, the winners were chosen from a field of more than 760 submissions, the most entries ever received by the organization. Companies could submit products for consideration in food, beverage, kitchen, household, and health & beauty categories. Items were reviewed by a panel of professional and consumer judges for taste and sensory appeal, packaging, product concept, and value for money.
The full list of winners is available online.