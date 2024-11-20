 Skip to main content

PLMA Recognizes Top Store Brand Products

2024 Salute to Excellence Award winners span several categories and retail formats
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
PLMA awards
PLMA announced its 2024 Salute to Excellence Awards winners, chosen from a crop of a record-breaking 760 entries.

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) recently wrapped its annual trade show in Chicago, where it spotlighted some of the best store brand products. Items from a variety of retailers and manufacturers were on display in the front hall of the convention center, showcasing the depth and breadth of today’s store brand offerings.

Walmart was a big winner in PLMA’s 2024 Salute to Excellence Awards, nabbing 18 awards. Half of those awards came from the retail giant’s new bettergoods line of chef-inspired products, including Ricotta and Lemon Ravioli; Cheesy Spinach Potatoes au Gratin; Salted Caramel Pistachio Ice Cream; Pineapple Upside Down Cake Greek Yogurt; Hibiscus Glaze with Grape Must; Spicy Pineapple Habanero BBQ Sauce; Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette Salad Dressing; Raspberry, Cardamom & Rose Fruit Spread and Extra Creamy Oatmilk. Products from Walmart’s Clear American, Equate, Great Value, Marketside and Vibrant Life portfolios earned distinctions, too. 

Many other leading grocers received recognition for their private label innovations, including national retailers Albertsons Cos., ALDI, Dollar General, The Kroger Co., Target Corp., Whole Foods Market, Sam’s Club and Save a Lot and regional grocers such as Lowes Foods, Smart & Final, SpartanNash and Raley’s Supermarkets, to name some examples. 

In its award announcement, PLMA noted that this year’s crop of store brand standouts reflects certain market trends, such as consumers’ penchant for salted caramel, pickles, citrus, convenient breakfast foods and, on the household essentials side, products made with biodegradable ingredients and/or without harsh chemicals.

According to PLMA, the winners were chosen from a field of more than 760 submissions, the most entries ever received by the organization. Companies could submit products for consideration in food, beverage, kitchen, household, and health & beauty categories. Items were reviewed by a panel of professional and consumer judges for taste and sensory appeal, packaging, product concept, and value for money. 

The full list of winners is available online.

