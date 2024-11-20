PLMA Recognizes Top Store Brand Products

The Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) recently wrapped its annual trade show in Chicago, where it spotlighted some of the best store brand products. Items from a variety of retailers and manufacturers were on display in the front hall of the convention center, showcasing the depth and breadth of today’s store brand offerings.

Walmart was a big winner in PLMA’s 2024 Salute to Excellence Awards, nabbing 18 awards. Half of those awards came from the retail giant’s new bettergoods line of chef-inspired products, including Ricotta and Lemon Ravioli; Cheesy Spinach Potatoes au Gratin; Salted Caramel Pistachio Ice Cream; Pineapple Upside Down Cake Greek Yogurt; Hibiscus Glaze with Grape Must; Spicy Pineapple Habanero BBQ Sauce; Strawberry Champagne Vinaigrette Salad Dressing; Raspberry, Cardamom & Rose Fruit Spread and Extra Creamy Oatmilk. Products from Walmart’s Clear American, Equate, Great Value, Marketside and Vibrant Life portfolios earned distinctions, too.

[RELATED: 5 Takeaways From PLMA's Private Label Trade Show]

Many other leading grocers received recognition for their private label innovations, including national retailers Albertsons Cos., ALDI, Dollar General, The Kroger Co., Target Corp., Whole Foods Market, Sam’s Club and Save a Lot and regional grocers such as Lowes Foods, Smart & Final, SpartanNash and Raley’s Supermarkets, to name some examples.