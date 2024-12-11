UNFI Off to ‘Solid Start’ in Q1

For its 13-week first quarter of fiscal 2025 ended Nov. 2, distributor United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) reported a net sales increase of 4.2% to $7.9 billion, a net loss of $21 million and a loss per diluted share (EPS) of 35 cents, an adjusted EBITDA increase of 14.5% to $134 million, and an adjusted EPS increase to 16 cents.

According to UNFI, the net sales increase from the year-ago period was primarily driven by a nearly 2% increase in wholesale unit volumes, including the benefit of new business with existing and new customers, as well as inflation. Meanwhile, the company managed to narrow its net loss and net loss per EPS in Q1 2025 from $39 million and 67 cents, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. Adjusted EPS for Q1 2024 was 4 cents.

Gross profit in Q1 2025 was $1.0 billion, an increase of $8 million, or 0.8%, versus the year-ago period. The gross profit rate in Q1 2025 was 13.2% of net sales compared with 13.6% of net sales last year. UNFI attributed this decline mainly to lower product margin rates and business mix, partly offset through supplier programs and lower shrink.

Attributing its adjusted EBITDA growth and $170 million improvement in free cash flow to improvement initiatives and lean management routines undertaken during the quarter, UNFI raised its full-year outlook for all financial metrics other than capital spending, which remains at around $300 million. Anticipated net sales are now $30.6 billion-$31.0 billion, from $30.3 billion-$30.8 billion.