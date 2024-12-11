UNFI Off to ‘Solid Start’ in Q1
The company also noted that it was continuing to execute upon its recently revealed multi-year plan, with value creation initiatives leading to new business gains with existing customers, a revamped commercial go-to-market strategy, and what it deemed “significant” network optimization progress across its distribution network.
[RELATED: UNFI’s Wholesale President Delves Into New Business Strategy]
During Q1, UNFI also revealed the pending closure of its Ft. Wayne, Ind., distribution center, completed the closures of the Bismarck, N.D., and Billings, Mont., distribution centers; and moved natural volumes from York, Pa., to a larger, soon-to-be automated Manchester, Pa., distribution center. It additionally created incremental efficiencies through further organizational streamlining.
“Our performance this quarter represents a solid start to fiscal 2025 and serves as an early proof point of our recently introduced multi-year strategic plan predicated upon bringing value to our customers and suppliers while enhancing our efficiency, improving free cash flow and reducing net leverage,” said UNFI CEO Sandy Douglas. “We’re encouraged by positive volume trends attributable to new business with existing customers and new customer additions. This volume strength primarily reflects successful execution by our customer base, supported by UNFI’s value-added positioning and unique go-to-market strategy. We remain focused on operational execution, driving efficiencies, and delivering strengthening service levels to customers and suppliers during the important holiday selling season.”
Providence, R.I.-based UNFI delivers a wide variety of products to more than 30,000 customer locations throughout North America, including natural product superstores, independent retailers, conventional supermarket chains, e-commerce retailers and foodservice customers. The largest publicly traded grocery distributor in America, the company is No. 22 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.