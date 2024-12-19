Grocery Outlet Names New CFO
Grocery Outlet’s executive team has been in flux this year. At the end of October, former CEO and current Chairman of the Board Eric Lindberg was named the company’s interim president and CEO. Lindberg stepped into the role following R.J. Sheedy’s departure from the position and resignation from the company’s board of directors.
Grocery Outlet’s board of directors has hired a global executive search firm to help identify a permanent CEO. For his part, Lindberg was previously CEO or co-CEO of the company from January 2006 to December 2022.
Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.