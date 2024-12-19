 Skip to main content

Grocery Outlet Names New CFO

Christopher Miller will join the company effective Jan. 6
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Christopher Miller Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet has named a new CFO, who will take over the position Jan. 6.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has chosen its next CFO. Christopher Miller will join the extreme-value retailer as EVP and CFO, effective Jan. 6. 

Miller joins Grocery Outlet from Shamrock Foods Co., the largest family-held foodservice distributor in the western United States, where he was CFO. Prior to that, Miller spent more than 15 years at Core-Mark Holding Co., and also held a variety of finance and accounting roles with such companies as Cost Plus World Market, Levi Strauss & Co., and Hermes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Miller to the Grocery Outlet team,” said interim CEO Eric Lindberg. “Chris is an accomplished CFO who brings a wealth of finance, accounting, business strategy and public-company experience to the table that we are confident will benefit our independent operators, shareholders and our business as we continue to grow. We look forward to working with him to shape the future of Grocery Outlet.”

Lindsay Gray, who has been the company’s interim CFO since March, will move back into her role of SVP, accounting, when Miller takes over next month.

Grocery Outlet’s executive team has been in flux this year. At the end of October, former CEO and current Chairman of the Board Eric Lindberg was named the company’s interim president and CEO. Lindberg stepped into the role following R.J. Sheedy’s departure from the position and resignation from the company’s board of directors.

Grocery Outlet’s board of directors has hired a global executive search firm to help identify a permanent CEO. For his part, Lindberg was previously CEO or co-CEO of the company from January 2006 to December 2022.

Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet offers products sold through a network of independently operated stores at more than 520 locations in California, Washington state, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Idaho, Nevada, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, Georgia, Ohio, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky and Virginia. The company is No. 66 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

