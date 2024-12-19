Grocery Outlet Names New CFO

Grocery Outlet has named a new CFO, who will take over the position Jan. 6.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has chosen its next CFO. Christopher Miller will join the extreme-value retailer as EVP and CFO, effective Jan. 6.

Miller joins Grocery Outlet from Shamrock Foods Co., the largest family-held foodservice distributor in the western United States, where he was CFO. Prior to that, Miller spent more than 15 years at Core-Mark Holding Co., and also held a variety of finance and accounting roles with such companies as Cost Plus World Market, Levi Strauss & Co., and Hermes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Miller to the Grocery Outlet team,” said interim CEO Eric Lindberg. “Chris is an accomplished CFO who brings a wealth of finance, accounting, business strategy and public-company experience to the table that we are confident will benefit our independent operators, shareholders and our business as we continue to grow. We look forward to working with him to shape the future of Grocery Outlet.”

Lindsay Gray, who has been the company’s interim CFO since March, will move back into her role of SVP, accounting, when Miller takes over next month.