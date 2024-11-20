Giant Co. Names CFO

The Giant Co. has appointed Will Regan CFO, effective immediately. In his new position, Regan will have oversight of all finance functions as well as real estate, reporting directly to The Giant Co. President John Ruane.

“With nearly two decades of experience, Will is a proven leader with a track record of providing actionable financial guidance and expertise,” noted Ruane. “With his deep understanding of our business and strong partnerships across the company, I know he’ll continue to be a valuable resource as we work to deliver our strategy, drive results and position The Giant Co. for long-term growth.”

Regan started out in 2005 as an accountant and since that time has held a variety of roles across the Ahold Delhaize USA family of companies. He joined The Giant Co. in 2018 as director of commercial finance and in 2022 was named to his most recent position, that of director of commercial finance and profitability.