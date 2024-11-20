 Skip to main content

Giant Co. Names CFO

Will Regan was recognized with a GenNext Award from Progressive Grocer in 2022
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
The Giant Co. Will Regan Headshot Main Image
Will Regan

The Giant Co. has appointed Will Regan CFO, effective immediately. In his new position, Regan will have oversight of all finance functions as well as real estate, reporting directly to The Giant Co. President John Ruane. 

“With nearly two decades of experience, Will is a proven leader with a track record of providing actionable financial guidance and expertise,” noted Ruane. “With his deep understanding of our business and strong partnerships across the company, I know he’ll continue to be a valuable resource as we work to deliver our strategy, drive results and position The Giant Co. for long-term growth.” 

Regan started out in 2005 as an accountant and since that time has held a variety of roles across the Ahold Delhaize USA family of companies. He joined The Giant Co. in 2018 as director of commercial finance and in 2022 was named to his most recent position, that of director of commercial finance and profitability.  

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Regan currently serves on the board of directors of the Carlisle, Pa., Chamber of Commerce and as chair of its EPIC networking and leadership development group for young professionals.​ In 2022, Regan received a GenNext Award from Progressive Grocer for emerging grocery industry leaders under the age of 40.​ He earned his MBA from Lebanon Valley College and his bachelor’s degree in business management and information systems from the University of Pittsburgh, and has completed the Cornell Food Executive Program. 

The Giant Co. is an omnichannel grocer operating across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, PG’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds