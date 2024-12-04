 Skip to main content

Nike Exec Now on KeHE’s Board of Directors

G. Scott Uzzell also developed high-growth emerging brands for The Coca-Cola Co.
G. Scott Uzzell

KeHE Distributors LLC has added to its board of directors G. Scott Uzzell, corporate VP and general manager of Nike North America and a member of the Nike Inc. executive operating team from June 2023 to November 2024. Before Nike North America, Scott was president and CEO of Converse Inc. for four years, leading all aspects of the business globally. 

Uzzell joined Converse from The Coca-Cola Co., where he was president and general manager, Venturing & Emerging Brands Group (VEB). In that role, he led the development of a portfolio of high-growth emerging brands, among them Honest Tea, Health-Ade Kombucha and fairlife milk. Under Uzzell’s guidance, the VEB Group successfully identified and invested in trend-forward brands and categories. He also supported the organization in closing various merger and acquisition deals. 

“We are thrilled to welcome Scott to our board of directors,” noted KeHE President and CEO Deb Conklin. “His deep understanding of the consumer packaged goods industry, coupled with his passion for purpose-driven brands, aligns perfectly with our company’s mission. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Uzzell was tapped for the position following a nationwide candidate search. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration/finance from Florida A&M University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Uzzell has been a board member for S.C. Johnson & Sons since 2019 and is an active member of the company’s audit and compensation committee.

This past October, KeHE named Kurt Barton, VP and CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to its board of directors. Barton is on the finance committee, as well as chairing the audit committee. 

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 6,800 employee-owners. 

