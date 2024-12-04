Nike Exec Now on KeHE’s Board of Directors
Uzzell was tapped for the position following a nationwide candidate search. He holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration/finance from Florida A&M University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Uzzell has been a board member for S.C. Johnson & Sons since 2019 and is an active member of the company’s audit and compensation committee.
This past October, KeHE named Kurt Barton, VP and CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, to its board of directors. Barton is on the finance committee, as well as chairing the audit committee.
Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. The Certified B Corporation has more than 6,800 employee-owners.