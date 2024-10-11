Tractor Supply CFO Now on KeHE’s Board of Directors

KeHE Distributors LLC has added to its board of directors Kurt Barton, VP and CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Barton will serve on the finance committee, as well as chairing the audit committee.

A seasoned finance executive with 30-plus years of experience, Barton brings to the board extensive expertise across all areas of finance, including accounting, tax, treasury, M&A, financial services, procurement, and audit. In his 25 years at Tractor Supply, Barton has held roles of increasing responsibility within the finance organization, aiding the company’s growth from $700 million to $15 billion in revenues, more than 2,200 stores and 50,000-plus employees.