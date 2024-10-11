 Skip to main content

Tractor Supply CFO Now on KeHE’s Board of Directors

Kurt Barton chosen for position after national candidate search
Bridget Goldschmidt
Kurt Barton Photo Credit; LinkedIn
Kurt Barton (Photo Credit: LinkedIn)

KeHE Distributors LLC has added to its board of directors Kurt Barton, VP and CFO of Brentwood, Tenn.-based Tractor Supply Co., the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. Barton will serve on the finance committee, as well as chairing the audit committee. 

A seasoned finance executive with 30-plus years of experience, Barton brings to the board extensive expertise across all areas of finance, including accounting, tax, treasury, M&A, financial services, procurement, and audit. In his 25 years at Tractor Supply, Barton has held roles of increasing responsibility within the finance organization, aiding the company’s growth from $700 million to $15 billion in revenues, more than 2,200 stores and 50,000-plus employees. 

“We are excited to welcome Kurt to our board of directors,” noted KeHE President and CEO Deb Conklin. “Kurt brings a combination of strong leadership, significant financial expertise, and a focus on business growth and profitability. We look forward to benefiting from his experience to help KeHE’s ‘Food First’ strategic plan and continue on our exponential growth path.” 

Barton was chosen for the position after a national candidate search. He holds a business of science degree in accounting from Bob Jones University and is a certified public accountant in the state of Tennessee. Barton started his career at accounting firm Ernst & Young.

Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With more than 6,800 employee-owners KeHE is a Certified B Corporation. 

