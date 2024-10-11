Tractor Supply CFO Now on KeHE’s Board of Directors
“We are excited to welcome Kurt to our board of directors,” noted KeHE President and CEO Deb Conklin. “Kurt brings a combination of strong leadership, significant financial expertise, and a focus on business growth and profitability. We look forward to benefiting from his experience to help KeHE’s ‘Food First’ strategic plan and continue on our exponential growth path.”
Barton was chosen for the position after a national candidate search. He holds a business of science degree in accounting from Bob Jones University and is a certified public accountant in the state of Tennessee. Barton started his career at accounting firm Ernst & Young.
Naperville, Ill.-based KeHE is the largest distributor of natural and organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 31,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With more than 6,800 employee-owners KeHE is a Certified B Corporation.